The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored 18 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 121-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Wembanyama shot 11-19 from the field (6-9 on threes) and a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high 12 rebounds (tied with Jalen Smith), five assists, a game-high five blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Cade Cunningham recorded a triple-double, compiling a career-high 46 points, 12 rebounds, and a game-high 11 assists as the Detroit Pistons escaped with a 137-135 overtime win over the Washington Wizards. Cunningham also swiped a game-high five steals and blocked a team-high two shots (tied with Javonte Green) in 45 minutes of action. He shot a woefully inefficient 14-45 from the floor (2-11 on threes), but went 16-18 from the charity stripe.

Third ⭐️

Grayson Allen scored a career-high 42 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 121-98 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Suns’ fifth win in their last six games. Allen shot 12-17 from the field, sinking 10 of his 15 attempts from 3-point range. He also went 8-10 from the free throw line, adding four assists and a game-high three steals (tied with Jordan Goodwin) in just 28 minutes played.

Milestones

Cunningham became the first player to record at least 45 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and five steals in a game since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74.

Cunningham is just the second player in Pistons history to record a 40-point triple-double, joining Isiah Thomas (Feb. 8, 1983).

Cunningham broke the Pistons’ single-game record with his 45 field goals attempted, surpassing the previous mark of 41 set by Bon Lanier on Dec. 25, 1971.

Allen became the first Sun to hit 10 triples in a game. The previous franchise record of nine 3-pointers made had been achieved eight times, most recently by Allen himself on March 20, 2024.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points, eight rebounds, six assists) recorded his 190th career 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game in a 116-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. That breaks a tie with Jerry West for the fifth-most such games in NBA history.

James Harden (35 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) recorded his seventh career triple-double with the LA Clippers (and 81st overall) in a 105-102 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He tied the franchise career record shared by Bob Kauffman, Lamar Odom, and Blake Griffin.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-65 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game in a 140-138 overtime loss to the Miami Heat. The previous mark of 60 attempts was set on April 13, 2025.

Streaking

Wembanyama has rejected at least one shot in 95 consecutive games, snapping a tie with Mark Eaton (April 7, 1984 to Nov. 9, 1985) for the third-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

The Hawks’ Dyson Daniels (three steals) has recorded at least one theft in each of his last 63 games, tying Gary Payton (Feb. 3 to Dec. 17, 1996) for the seventh-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74.

Antetokounmpo (11-18 field goals) produced his 21st straight game with at least 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. It’s the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history, breaking a tie with Karl Malone (April 7 to Dec. 1, 1989).

Cunningham has recorded at least 25 points and 10 assists in four straight games, snapping a tie with Isiah Thomas (twice) for the longest such streak in Pistons history.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Detroit Pistons (seven).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (nine) and LA Clippers (five).

The Cavaliers made 10 or more 3-pointers for the 98th consecutive game, breaking a tie with the Houston Rockets (Dec. 13, 2018 to Jan. 18, 2020) for the longest such streak in NBA history.

The Cavaliers have scored at least 100 points in 55 straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history by 14 games.

The Chicago Bulls have scored at least 110 points in each of their last 38 games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Minnesota Timberwolves extended their streak of 100-point games to 69 in a 120-113 win over the Utah Jazz. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 29 games) and the 19th-longest such streak in NBA history.

