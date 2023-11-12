Bam Adebayo tallied 26 points, 17 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks as the shorthanded Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-109 to pick up their fourth straight win. Adebayo shot 9-12 from the floor and made all eight of his free throws. Trae Young recorded game highs of 27 points and 11 assists for the Hawks, but made just seven of his 19 attempts from the field (36.8%). The Heat played without the services of Jimmy Butler (person reasons) and Tyler Herro (ankle).