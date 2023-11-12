Quick Hitters
A few notes on last night’s light slate of games:
Bam Adebayo tallied 26 points, 17 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks as the shorthanded Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-109 to pick up their fourth straight win. Adebayo shot 9-12 from the floor and made all eight of his free throws. Trae Young recorded game highs of 27 points and 11 assists for the Hawks, but made just seven of his 19 attempts from the field (36.8%). The Heat played without the services of Jimmy Butler (person reasons) and Tyler Herro (ankle).
Stephen Curry led all scorers with 30 points, but his Golden State Warriors fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-110. At 35 years and 242 days old, Curry is the oldest player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG through his first 10 games of a season. He’s also the oldest player to open a season with 10 straight 20-point games. In the opening minute of the third quarter, Curry became the 35th player in NBA history to reach 22,000 career points.
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The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo compiled 35 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocks, but it wasn’t enough in a 112-97 loss to the Orlando Magic. Antetokounmpo shot 15-22 from the field, but made just five of his 12 free throw attempts. Paolo Banchero produced team highs of 26 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists (tied) to lead the Magic.
Jaylen Brown (29 points) and Jayson Tatum (27) combined for 56 points as the Boston Celtics easily handled the Toronto Raptors 117-94. It’s the 71st time Brown and Tatum have each scored at least 25 points in the same game, breaking a four-way time for the 10th-most such games in NBA history by a duo. Tatum was a whopping +42 in 34 minutes of action, the highest plus-minus recorded by a player in a game this season.