The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, both game-high figures, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 122-108 for their fifth straight win. Jokic was remarkably efficient, making 16 of his 19 field goal attempts. He also recorded a team-high seven assists and a game-high two steals (tied with Bruce Brown) in 33 minutes played.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced game highs of 28 points and 11 assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 126-102 rout of the Golden State Warriors. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 9-19 from the field (3-6 on threes) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He added five rebounds, three steals, and one block in 28 minutes of action.

Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 35 points to power the Utah Jazz to a 152-128 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers. Markkanen went 13-19 from the floor, sinking five of his seven 3-point attempts. He also blocked one shot and did not commit a turnover in 35 minutes played.

