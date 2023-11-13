To the Maxey

Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 50 points as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to eight games with a 137-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Maxey shot 20-32 from the field, including 7-11 from 3-point range. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked three shots.

The 23-year-old Maxey is the ninth different player in franchise history to record a 50-point game, but only Allen Iverson did so at a younger age (21 years, 309 days). The only Sixers to score at least 50 points in a game at an earlier point in the season are Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66, second game) and Moses Malone (1984-85, seventh game).

Maxey is averaging 28.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 7.2 APG this season, with shooting percentages of 50.5% from the field, 43.1% from 3-point range, and 93.0% from the free throw line. Only two other players in NBA history have averaged at least 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG with 50/40/90 shooting splits through their first nine games of a season: Larry Bird (1987-88) and Stephen Curry (2015-16, 2018-19).

Teammate Joel Embiid scored 37 points, snagged a game-high 13 rebounds, and distributed a team-high seven assists. Embiid has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last seven games, matching the second-longest such streak of his career.

Embiid has season averages of 32.4 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 5.7 APG. The only other players in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG through their first nine games of a season are Oscar Robertson, Elgin Baylor, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 25 points, also handing out a game-high 17 assists. Haliburton did not commit a turnover, the fourth time he’s had zero errors in a game in which he recorded at least 15 assists. The only other active player with multiple such games is Chris Paul with 10.

The Pacers have scored at least 120 points in each of their last six games, the franchise’s longest such streak since joining the NBA in 1976. The Pacers are averaging 126.0 PPG this season, the highest such figure through 10 games since the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets (129.5) and Portland Trail Trail Blazers (126.8).

Rockets Make It Six in a Row

The Houston Rockets have won six straight games after an 0-3 start, the latest a 107-104 win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The Rockets are just the fourth team in NBA history to win at least six games in a row after opening a season with exactly three straight losses, joining the 1950-51 Boston Celtics, 2004-05 Cleveland Cavaliers, and 2005-06 Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic had a huge night in a losing effort, putting up game highs of 36 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists. It’s the fourth time Jokic has recorded at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game, tying Elgin Baylor for the third-most such games in NBA history:

16 — Wilt Chamberlain

7 — Oscar Robertson

4 — Elgin Baylor

4 — Nikola Jokic

2 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2 — Luka Doncic

Jokic has recorded at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his last five games, matching the longest such streak of his career. Jokic is averaging 29.8 PPG, 13.7 RPG, and 8.3 APG through 10 games this season.

The Rockets’ Alperen Sengun had a solid all-around effort, tallying 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. The 21-year-old center is averaging 19.4 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.0 APG this season, ranking first, first, and second on the team, respectively. Sengun is also shooting 60.0% from the field, the eighth-highest such figure in the NBA.

Dynamic Duo Carries Mavs

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 35 points as the Dallas Mavericks improved to 8-2 with an easy 136-124 victory over the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. It’s just the fifth time in franchise history the Mavericks have won at least eight of their first 10 games in a season, and the first since the 2007-08 season.

Irving made 13 of his 20 attempts from the floor, including seven of 10 from 3-point range. He also contributed seven assists and six rebounds.

The second member of the Mavericks’ dynamic duo, Luka Doncic, scored 30 points on 11-18 shooting from the field and dished out a game-high nine assists. Doncic has season totals of 326 points, 84 rebounds, and 85 assists. It’s the second time he’s recorded at least 300 points, 75 rebounds, and 75 assists through his first 10 games of a season. The only other player in NBA history to accomplish this feat multiple times is Oscar Robertson.

The Mavericks are averaging 124.1 PPG this season, the highest such figure through 10 games in franchise history. They have scored at least 114 points in every game this season. The last team to open a season with 10 such games in a row was the 1961-62 Cincinnati Royals.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 20 points, adding five rebounds and five assists. New Orleans played without usual starters CJ McCollum (collapsed lung) and Herbert Jones (lower leg). Two more key contributors from last season’s team — Trey Murphy III (knee) and Jose Alvardo (ankle) — have yet to appear in a game this season.

Thunder Pull Away Late

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 35 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away in the fourth quarter of a 111-99 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder outscored the Suns 31-13 in the final period, holding Phoenix without a field goal for the last 6:42 of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-22 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line, also grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points on 55% shooting from the field in each of his last four games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history.

The Thunder’s Jalen Williams scored 31 points, one shy of his career high. Williams made 11 of his 16 attempts from the field and six of eight free throws.

Rookie center Chet Holmgren continued his solid play for the Thunder, producing 18 points, six rebounds, and two blocks with zero turnovers. Holmgren is averaging 16.4 PPG on 55/50/89 shooting splits this season.

The Suns were led by Kevin Durant, who scored 28 points with a game-high nine rebounds. Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of his last nine games, tying Michael Jordan for the third-longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 35 years or older:

23 — LeBron James (Dec. 19, 2021–Feb. 16, 2022)

13 — James (Dec. 11, 2022–Jan. 7, 2023)

9 — Michael Jordan (March 27–April 13, 1998)

9 — Kevin Durant (Oct. 26–Nov. 12, 2023)

8 — Elgin Baylor (Feb. 1–14, 1970)

Timberwolves Stay Hot

The Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 116-110 road win over the Golden State Warriors, notching their sixth straight win to improve to 7-2 on the season. That matches the second-best nine-game start in franchise history, trailing only an 8-1 start to the 2001-02 season. Meanwhile, the Warriors have lost three straight games and four of their last five after a 5-1 start.

Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 33 points for the Timberwolves adding seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals. Edwards shot just 11-27 from the floor (1-9 on 3-pointers), but made all 10 of his free throws. Edward is averaging 30.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 5.7 APG over the six-game winning streak.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert recorded his eighth double-double in nine games, producing 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks. Fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry led all scorers with 38 points. Curry shot 11-25 from the field — including 5-13 from 3-point rage — and made 11 of his 12 free throws. Curry has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his 11 games this season, the longest such streak to start a season in NBA history by four games.

Quick Hitters

Others notes on yesterday’s games: