Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyler Herro scored a game-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Miami Heat fell to the Detroit Pistons 123-121 in overtime in the first night of NBA Cup group play. Herro went 14-27 from the field, sinking 10 of his 17 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed a team-high eight assists, five rebounds, and a game-high four steals (tied with Duncan Robinson) in 42 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and handed out nine assists, both game-high figures, in the Golden State Warriors’ 120-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Curry shot 14-27 from the floor, including a 5-12 effort from 3-point range. He added six rebounds and two blocks, posting a game-high rating of plus-24 points in 35 minutes of court time.

Third ⭐️

Franz Wagner compiled team highs of 32 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as the Orlando Magic routed the Charlotte Hornets 114-89. Wagner made 14 of his 25 field goal attempts, although he shot just 2-9 on 3-pointers. He also pilfered a game-high three steals in 32 minutes played.

Milestones

Herro tied the Heat’s franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 10. He shares the mark with Brian Shaw (April 8, 1993), Mario Chalmers (Jan. 12, 2013), Duncan Robinson (Dec. 10, 2019), and himself (Dec. 15, 2022).

Herro also matched the franchise single-game record for 3-pointers attempted with 17. He’s tied with Wayne Ellington (March 14, 2018), Robinson (Nov. 4, 2021), Max Strus (Jan. 31, 2022), and himself (Dec. 14, 2022).

Streaking

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points on 9-12 shooting from the floor in a 99-85 win over the Toronto Raptors. He’s just the third player in NBA history to score at least 20 points with 50% shooting from the field in each of his first 10 games of a season, joining Karl Malone (1989-90) and Shaquille O’Neal (1994-95).

Dyson Daniels scored a career-high 28 points and swiped a game-high six steals as the Atlanta Hawks edged the Boston Celtics 117-116. Daniels has recorded at least six steals in each of his last three games. Over the last 40 NBA seasons, only two other players have produced at least three such games in a row: Alvin Robertson (six, November 1986) and Robert Covington (three, November 2015).

The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic tallied team highs of 31 points, eight rebounds (tied with Dereck Lively II), six assists (tied with Kyrie Irving), and three steals. Doncic made two 3-pointers, extending his run of games with at least 15 points and one 3-pointer made to 81. It’s the longest such streak in NBA history by 18 games.

The Boston Celtics went 18-45 from long range, their 36th consecutive game with 10 or more 3-pointers made. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history and the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Toronto Raptors (five).

Miscellany