NBA Game Notes (Nov. 12, 2024)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Nov. 12, 2024.
Three Stars
The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.
First ⭐️
Tyler Herro scored a game-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Miami Heat fell to the Detroit Pistons 123-121 in overtime in the first night of NBA Cup group play. Herro went 14-27 from the field, sinking 10 of his 17 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed a team-high eight assists, five rebounds, and a game-high four steals (tied with Duncan Robinson) in 42 minutes of playing time.
Second ⭐️
Stephen Curry scored 37 points and handed out nine assists, both game-high figures, in the Golden State Warriors’ 120-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Curry shot 14-27 from the floor, including a 5-12 effort from 3-point range. He added six rebounds and two blocks, posting a game-high rating of plus-24 points in 35 minutes of court time.
Third ⭐️
Franz Wagner compiled team highs of 32 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as the Orlando Magic routed the Charlotte Hornets 114-89. Wagner made 14 of his 25 field goal attempts, although he shot just 2-9 on 3-pointers. He also pilfered a game-high three steals in 32 minutes played.
Milestones
Herro tied the Heat’s franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 10. He shares the mark with Brian Shaw (April 8, 1993), Mario Chalmers (Jan. 12, 2013), Duncan Robinson (Dec. 10, 2019), and himself (Dec. 15, 2022).
Herro also matched the franchise single-game record for 3-pointers attempted with 17. He’s tied with Wayne Ellington (March 14, 2018), Robinson (Nov. 4, 2021), Max Strus (Jan. 31, 2022), and himself (Dec. 14, 2022).
Streaking
The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points on 9-12 shooting from the floor in a 99-85 win over the Toronto Raptors. He’s just the third player in NBA history to score at least 20 points with 50% shooting from the field in each of his first 10 games of a season, joining Karl Malone (1989-90) and Shaquille O’Neal (1994-95).
Dyson Daniels scored a career-high 28 points and swiped a game-high six steals as the Atlanta Hawks edged the Boston Celtics 117-116. Daniels has recorded at least six steals in each of his last three games. Over the last 40 NBA seasons, only two other players have produced at least three such games in a row: Alvin Robertson (six, November 1986) and Robert Covington (three, November 2015).
The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic tallied team highs of 31 points, eight rebounds (tied with Dereck Lively II), six assists (tied with Kyrie Irving), and three steals. Doncic made two 3-pointers, extending his run of games with at least 15 points and one 3-pointer made to 81. It’s the longest such streak in NBA history by 18 games.
The Boston Celtics went 18-45 from long range, their 36th consecutive game with 10 or more 3-pointers made. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history and the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history.
Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Toronto Raptors (five).
Miscellany
Herro was the night’s leading scorer, bagging 40 points. Next in line were the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (37), Curry (37), the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (35), the Raptors’ Gradey Dick (career-high 32), Wagner (32), the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (31), Doncic (31), and the Celtics’ Derrick White (31).
The Hornets’ Moussa Diabate was the top glass cleaner, hauling in a career-high-tying 15 rebounds last night. Also collecting at least a dozen boards were the Suns’ Mason Plumlee (14), the Raptors’ Bruno Fernando (career-high-tying 13), the Hawks’ Jalen Johnson (13), the New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns (13), the Heat’s Bam Adebayo (12), the Knicks’ Josh Hart (12), and the Suns’ Oso Ighodaro (career-high 12).
Hart and Johnson were the only players to distribute double-digit dimes last night, each recording 10 assists.
Hart recorded his seventh career triple-double, scoring 14 points to complement his 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the Knicks’ 111-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Johnson notched his second career triple-double, scoring 18 points to go with his game highs of 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Johnson is averaging 19.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG in 12 games played this season.
Daniels has pilfered 23 steals over his last four games. The only other player over the last 25 NBA seasons to record at least 23 steals over a four-game span is Robert Covington with 24 in November 2015.