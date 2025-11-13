Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic erupted for a game-high 55 points as the Denver Nuggets beat the LA Clippers 130-116 to pick up their sixth straight win. Jokic shot a blistering 18-23 from field (5-6 on threes) and 14-16 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of 12 rebounds and six assists (tied with Bogdan Bogdanovic), adding one steal and one block in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Stephen Curry produced his 73rd career 40-point game, scoring a game-high 46 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 125-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Curry went 13-25 from the floor (5-16 on threes) and 15-16 from the charity stripe. He also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and two steals, committing just one turnover in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Paul Reed scored a game-high 28 points as the Detroit Pistons knocked off the Chicago Bulls 124-113 for their eighth consecutive victory. Reed was incredibly efficient, going 11-13 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 13 rebounds, a career-high six assists, a game-high four steals, and one block in 31 minutes played.

Milestones

Curry increased his career total to 25,657 points, passing Alex English to take over 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He also raised his assist total to 6,579, taking over 28th place from Derek Harper on the career leaderboard.

The Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama (31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) and Stephon Castle (23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) each recorded a triple-double, the 18th time in NBA history teammates have done so in the same game. With an average age of 21.4 years, they surpassed Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (24.6) as the youngest duo to accomplish the feat.

Wembanyama and Castle are just the fifth duo in NBA history to each record a 20-point triple-double in the same game. All five instances have occurred in the last eight seasons (one each in the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2024-25, and 2025-26 seasons).

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of 20-point games to 85 in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 121-92 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only runs of 126 and 92 games by Wilt Chamberlain.

Jokic has scored at least 25 points on 70% shooting from the field in each of his last four games. The only other player in NBA history to record at least four such games in a row is Shaquille O’Neal (twice, high of five games).

Jokic has scored at least 20 points on 60% shooting from the field in nine straight games, one shy of the longest such streak in NBA history shared by Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 11–25, 1966) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (March 20 to April 10, 2025).

Wembanyama (one block) has rejected at least one shot in each of his last 96 games, the third-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

Dyson Daniels (two steals) recorded at least one steal for the 64th straight game as the Atlanta Hawks blew out the Sacramento Kings 133-100. He tied Eddie Jordan, Mike Conley, and Victor Oladipo for the fourth-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74.

Karl-Anthony Towns (12 rebounds) recorded his 22nd consecutive game with double-digit rebounds in the New York Knicks’ 124-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. It’s the longest such streak of his career and the longest such streak by a Knick since David Lee’s 24-game run in 2008-09.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija (32 points) scored at least 25 points for the fifth straight game in a 125-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s the longest such streak of his career, surpassing a four-game run last season.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Detroit Pistons (eight) and Denver Nuggets (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (10) and LA Clippers (six).

The Chicago Bulls (113 points) have scored at least 110 points in 39 consecutive games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-47 on threes) extended their NBA-record streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 99 in a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat. They have scored at least 100 points in 56 straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history by 15 games.

Miscellany