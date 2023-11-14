Jayson Tatum recorded game highs of 35 points and seven assists in the Boston Celtics’ 114-98 win over the New York Knicks. Teammate Jrue Holiday scored 14 points, reaching 15,000 for his career on a third-quarter 3-pointer. Holiday is the 46th player in NBA history to amass at least 15,000 points and 5,000 assists. The Celtics have won at least eight of their first 10 games for the 27th time in franchise history, nearly double that of any other franchise (Los Angeles Lakers, 14). Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 26 points for the Knicks, while Julius Randle chipped in with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.