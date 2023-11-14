Quick Hitters
A quick recap of last night’s four-game slate:
The Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to defeat the Washington Wizards 111-107, outscoring the Wizards 16-0 over the final 5:47 of the fourth quarter. The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 39 points on 15-23 shooting from the field, adding 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 34 points, hitting 14 of his 25 field goal attempts. The Wizards fell to 2-8 with the loss, dropping at least eight of their first 10 games for the 16th time in franchise history. No other franchise in NBA history has recorded more than 13 such starts.
The Sacramento Kings raced by the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-120, as De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 28 points in his return from a five-game absence (ankle). Kings center Damontas Sabonis narrowly missed a triple-double, compiling 23 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Keegan Murray (25 points, 9-13 field goals) and Kevin Huerter (20 points, 7-11 field goals) also had 20-point outings for the Kings. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 22 points, although he shot just 7-21 from the floor. Mitchell is just the second player in franchise history to open a season with nine straight 20-point games, joining Collin Sexton (2020-21).
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Jayson Tatum recorded game highs of 35 points and seven assists in the Boston Celtics’ 114-98 win over the New York Knicks. Teammate Jrue Holiday scored 14 points, reaching 15,000 for his career on a third-quarter 3-pointer. Holiday is the 46th player in NBA history to amass at least 15,000 points and 5,000 assists. The Celtics have won at least eight of their first 10 games for the 27th time in franchise history, nearly double that of any other franchise (Los Angeles Lakers, 14). Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 26 points for the Knicks, while Julius Randle chipped in with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.
Giannis Antetokounmpo produced team highs of 35 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks downed the Chicago Bulls 118-109. Antetokounmpo made 13 of his 22 shots from the floor, including his 6,000th career field goal on a dunk in the third quarter. He’s the first player in franchise history to reach that mark, and the 12th player in NBA history to do before his 29th birthday. The Bucks’ Damian Lillard shot just 3-17 from the field in his return from a two-game absence (calf), misfiring on eight of his nine 3-point attempts.