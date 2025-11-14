Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Johnson produced a huge triple-double, compiling career highs of 31 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists as the Atlanta Hawks picked up their fourth straight win with a 132-122 victory over the Utah Jazz. Johnson also swiped a career-high seven steals and did not commit a personal foul in 41 minutes played. He shot 10-19 from the field, sinking four of his five 3-point attempts.

Second ⭐️

Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 28 points to go with game highs of 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Toronto Raptors knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113. Barnes also recorded a game-high five blocks and one steal, and was not charged with a personal foul in 35 minutes of action. He went 12-22 from the floor and made all three of his free throw attempts.

Third ⭐️

Devin Booker scored a game-high 33 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 133-98 rout of the Indiana Pacers, powering the Suns to their fifth straight win. Booker shot 12-22 from the field (3-10 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high seven assists and five rebounds, committing just one turnover in 29 minutes played.

