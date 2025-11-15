Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

James Harden recorded his 82nd career triple-double, producing game highs of 41 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in the LA Clippers’ 133-127 double-overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks. Harden shot 13-25 from the field (6-12 on threes) and 9-11 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high two blocks (tied with Derrick Jones Jr.) and one steal in 51 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Stephen Curry registered his second straight 45-point game, pouring in a game-high 49 points as the Golden State Warriors edged the San Antonio Spurs 109-108. Curry went 16-26 from the floor (9-17 on threes) and 8-8 from the charity stripe. He also swiped a team-high two steals (tied with three others) in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored a game-high 39 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 140-132 victory over the Miami Heat. Towns shot 13-26 from the field (6-14 on threes) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He added 11 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 38 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

Russell Westbrook (14 assists) became the eighth player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career assists in the Sacramento Kings’ 124-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his league-record 205th career triple-double.

Harden became the first player in Clippers history to record a 40-point triple-double. It was his eighth career triple-double with the Clippers, breaking a tie with three other players for the most such games in franchise history.

Curry scored at least 40 points in a game for the 44th time since turning 30 years old, tying Michael Jordan for the most such games in NBA history.

Curry recorded his 315th career 30-point game, breaking a tie with Adrian Dantley for the 14th-most such games in NBA history.

Towns produced his 100th career 30-point, 10-rebound game, making him the seventh active player to reach that mark.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points) increased his career total to 20,897 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 147-134 win over the Charlotte Hornets, passing Bob Pettit and Pau Gasol to move into 43rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The Warriors’ Jimmy Butler III (7-8 free throws) became the eighth active player and the 41st player in NBA history to reach 5,000 career free throws made. His 84.4% success rate places him seventh in the latter group.

The Kings’ DeMar DeRozan appeared in his 1,200th regular season game, becoming the fifth active player and the 48th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Streaking

At 37 years and 245 days old, Curry became the second-oldest player in NBA history to record back-to-back 45-point games. Michael Jordan was 38 years and 317 days old when he accomplished the feat in Dec. 2001.

Antetokounmpo (12-18 field goals) has scored at least 20 points with 50% shooting from the field in 22 straight games, the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history. He already holds the league record of 27 such games in a row (Oct. 23, 2024 to Jan. 4, 2025).

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (three blocks) has rejected at least one shot in 97 consecutive games, the fourth-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

Towns has snagged double-digit rebounds in 23 straight games, the longest such streak of his career (by five games) and the longest such streak by a Knick since David Lee’s 24-game run in 2008-09.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Detroit Pistons (nine).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Sacramento Kings (five).

The Pistons ’ nine-game winning streak is the franchise’s longest since the 2007-08 season, when they had runs of 11 and 10 wins in a row.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (124 points) have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 70 regular season games. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 30 games) and tied for the 18th-longest such streak in NBA history.

