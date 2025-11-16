Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 41 points as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Milwaukee Bucks 119-95. Doncic shot 9-19 from the field (5-11 on threes) and 18-20 from the free throw line. He also contributed nine rebounds, six assists, a game-high two blocks, and one steal in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his seventh triple-double of the season, posting game highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds to go with 11 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 123-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic went 8-15 from the floor (3-6 on threes) and 8-8 from the charity stripe. He also swiped a team-high two steals (tied with three others) and blocked one shot in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced game highs of 33 points and seven assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 109-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-19 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 4-5 from the free thorw line. He added four rebounds and two steals, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 29 minutes played.

Milestones