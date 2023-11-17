The shorthanded Golden State Warriors lost their fifth consecutive game, the latest a 128-109 defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Isaiah Joe came off the bench to score 23 points for the Thunder, making all seven of his shots from the field (all of which were 3-pointers). The only player in NBA history to score more points in a game in which he recorded a perfect effective field goal percentage of 150% is Sam Perkins with 26 on Jan. 15, 1997. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 24 points with seven assists and three steals, but shot just 6-21 from the field. Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points to pace the Warriors, who played without leading scorer Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (suspension).