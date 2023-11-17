Quick Hitters
Some notes on last night’s light two-game schedule:
The shorthanded Golden State Warriors lost their fifth consecutive game, the latest a 128-109 defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Isaiah Joe came off the bench to score 23 points for the Thunder, making all seven of his shots from the field (all of which were 3-pointers). The only player in NBA history to score more points in a game in which he recorded a perfect effective field goal percentage of 150% is Sam Perkins with 26 on Jan. 15, 1997. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 24 points with seven assists and three steals, but shot just 6-21 from the field. Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points to pace the Warriors, who played without leading scorer Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (suspension).
The red-hot Miami Heat won their seventh consecutive game, cutting down the Brooklyn Nets 122-115. It’s the Heat’s first seven-game winning streak since the 2017-18 season. Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 36 points for the Heat, shooting 12-19 from the field and making 10 of his 11 free throws. Teammate Duncan Robinson scored 24 points, making six of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. Mikal Bridges and Lonnie Walker IV scored 23 points apiece to lead the Nets, while center Nic Claxton scored 16 points without missing a shot from the field (7-7).