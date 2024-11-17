Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 49 points to lead the shorthanded Sacramento Kings to a 121-117 victory over the Utah Jazz. Fox shot 16-30 from the field (3-4 on 3-pointers) and 14-19 from the free throw line. He also dished out a game-high nine assists and swiped a team-high two steals in 36 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Jakob Poltl scored a career-high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Toronto Raptors fell to the Boston Celtics 126-123 in overtime. Poltl was red-hot from the floor, hitting 16 of his 19 attempts. He also snagged a game-high 12 rebounds in 37 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 31 points and hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 104-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis went 12-20 from the field (2-4 on 3-pointers) and made five of his seven free throw attempts. He added two steals and one block in 37 minutes of action.

Milestones

Fox , who scored a franchise-record 60 points Friday night, broke the Sacramento Kings record for most points scored over a two-game span with 109. The previous mark of 104 points was set by DeMarcus Cousins on Jan. 23 & 25, 2016. Fox and Cousins are the only players in franchise history to score at least 45 points in consecutive games.

The Lakers’ LeBron James appeared in his 1,505th regular season game, breaking a tie with John Stockton for fifth place on the NBA’s career leaderboard. Next up is Dirk Nowitzki with 1,522 games played.

The Boston Celtics launched 61 threes (making 21 of them), tying the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game. They also attempted 61 triples in their season opener versus the New York Knicks on October 22.

Streaking

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 46th career triple-double, tallying 22 points (11-22 field goals), 15 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 115-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his 12 games this season. The only other player in NBA history to start a season with 12 such games in a row is Karl Malone in 1989-90, whose streak was snapped after 13 games.

Davis is the first Laker to open a season with 12 straight 20-point games since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1976-77. He has a streak of 14 consecutive 20-point games dating back to last season.

Luka Doncic scored 16 points with three 3-pointers made as the Dallas Mavericks ended their four-game slide with a 110-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic has scored at least 15 points with one 3-pointer made in each of his last 83 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a whopping 20 games.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Los Angeles Lakers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Toronto Raptors (seven).

The Celtics have made 10 or more 3-pointers in 38 straight games, breaking a tie with the Charlotte Hornets (May 15 to Dec. 27, 2021) and the Utah Jazz (Oct. 19 to Dec. 28, 2022) for the eighth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany