Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Lauri Markkanen erupted for a game-high 47 points as the Utah Jazz outlasted the Chicago Bulls 150-47 in double overtime. Markkanen shot 15-33 from the field (6-17 on threes) and 11-13 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, two steals, and a team-high two blocks, committing just one turnover in 47 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 34 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 129-106 rout of the Washington Wizards. Porter Jr. also produced game highs of nine rebounds and seven assists (tied with Nic Claxton) in 34 minutes of action. He went 11-18 from the floor (3-8 on threes) and 9-10 from the charity stripe.

Third ⭐️

Moses Moody scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 124-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody shot 10-16 from the field, sinking eight of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed four rebounds and a game-high three steals (tied with three others), and was charged with just one turnover in 33 minutes played.

