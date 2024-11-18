Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and dished out eight assists, both game-high figures, in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 121-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Gilgeous-Alexander went 13-19 from the floor and 9-11 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of two steals (tied with four others) and two blocks (tied with Dereck Lively II), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Devin Booker scored a season-high 44 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Phoenix Suns fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-117. Booker shot 15-29 from the field (6-13 on 3-pointers) and made eight of his nine free throw attempts. He added seven assists, six rebounds, and one block in a game-high 40 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Julius Randle scored a team-high 35 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, in the Timberwolves’ victory over the Suns.

Randle went 11-20 from the field (sinking five of his 11 attempts from 3-point range) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also dished out a team-high seven assists in 34 minutes of court time.