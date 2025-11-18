Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic racked up games highs of 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Denver Nuggets fell to the Chicago Bulls 130-127. Jokic also blocked two shots and swiped one steal in 39 minutes played. He shot 13-27 from the field (missing six of his seven 3-point attempts) and 9-12 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Duren produced game highs of 31 points and 15 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 127-112 to pick up their 10th straight win. Duren was incredibly efficient from the floor, sinking 12 of his 13 attempts. He also handed out three assists and was charged with just one turnover in 29 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 118-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Mitchell went 14-22 from the field, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also contributed a team-high seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes played.

Milestones

Jokic has been a game’s outright leader (i.e., no ties) in points, rebounds, and assists 41 times, tying Russell Westbrook for the most such games in NBA history.

Jokic recorded his 48th career 30-point triple-double, tying Westbrook and Luka Doncic for second place on the NBA’s career leaderboard. Oscar Robertson is the all-time leader with 106 such games.

The LA Clippers’ James Harden (28 points) became the 11th player in NBA history to reach 28,000 career points in a 110-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He joins Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan as the only guards in that group.

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (14 points) increased his career total to 20,943 points, passing Walt Bellamy to take over 42nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon (24 points) reached 10,000 career points, becoming the 56th active player and the 406th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Oklahoma City Thunder set a franchise record for most points scored in an opening period with 49 in a 126-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The previous mark of 47 points was set versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 15, 2015.

Streaking

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23 points) produced his 87th consecutive 20-point game. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only runs of 126 and 92 games by Wilt Chamberlain.

The New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns (15 rebounds) recorded his 24th straight game with double-digit rebounds in a 115-113 loss to the Miami Heat. He tied Marvin Webster (1978-79) and David Lee (2008-09) for the longest such streak by a Knick since the ABA-NBA merger.

Scottie Barnes (one steal, two blocks) extended his streak of games with at least one steal and one block to 10 as the Toronto Raptors edged the Charlotte Hornets 110-108. He broke a tie with Vince Carter (April 1–16, 1999) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Detroit Pistons (10) and Oklahoma City Thunder (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Indiana Pacers (eight) and New Orleans Pelicans (six).

The Chicago Bulls (130 points) have scored at least 110 points in each of their last 41 regular season games, tying the Denver Nuggets (Dec. 11, 1981 to March 7, 1982) for the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The record of 45 such games in a row was set by the Philadelphia Warriors in 1961-62.

The Bulls (19-53 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in 40 straight games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history (Oct. 23, 2024 to Jan. 14, 2025).

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-35 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in an NBA-record 102 consecutive games. The Cavs have scored at least 100 points in 59 straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history by 18 games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves extended their streak of 100-point games to 72, blowing out the Dallas Mavericks 120-96. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 32 games) and tied for the 16th-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Timberwolves have scored at least 110 points in each of their last 17 regular season games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history (Jan. 11 to Feb. 8, 2023).

Miscellany