Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 30 points as the Miami Heat, who trailed by 19 points early in the second quarter, rallied to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-89. Butler made eight of his 12 shots from the field and sank all 13 of his free throw attempts. He also contributed 10 rebounds and a game-high five assists (tied with four others), posting a rating of plus-29 points in 34 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Brook Lopez scored a game-high 27 points as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Houston Rockets 101-100, snapping the Rockets’ five-game winning streak. Lopez shot 11-15 from the floor, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts. He added 10 rebounds, a game-high four blocks, and a team-high three steals, and was not charged with a turnover in 40 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

RJ Barrett helped the Toronto Raptors snap a seven-game losing skid, pouring in a game-high 39 points in a 130-119 win over the Indiana Pacers. Barrett went 13-21 from the field (4-8 on 3-pointers) and 9-12 from the free throw line. He also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists in 36 minutes played.