Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-126 win over the Utah Jazz. Doncic also recorded 10 assists, five rebounds, and a game-high four steals in 34 minutes played. He shot 11-22 from the field and 13-16 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Jimmy Butler III scored a season-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden State Warriors fell to the Orlando Magic 121-113. Butler III was very efficient, going 10-16 from the floor and 13-15 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high seven rebounds, four assists, and a team-high three steals (tied with Stephen Curry), and did not commit a personal foul in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 25 points (tied with Jalen Johnson) and 10 assists as the Detroit Pistons beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-112 to pick up their 11th straight win. Cunningham also grabbed six rebounds and swiped a team-high two steals (tied with three others) in 34 minutes played. He shot 10-23 from the field and sank all four of his free throw attempts.

Milestones