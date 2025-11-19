NBA Game Notes (Nov. 18, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Nov. 18, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Luka Doncic scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-126 win over the Utah Jazz. Doncic also recorded 10 assists, five rebounds, and a game-high four steals in 34 minutes played. He shot 11-22 from the field and 13-16 from the free throw line.
Second ⭐️
Jimmy Butler III scored a season-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden State Warriors fell to the Orlando Magic 121-113. Butler III was very efficient, going 10-16 from the floor and 13-15 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high seven rebounds, four assists, and a team-high three steals (tied with Stephen Curry), and did not commit a personal foul in 38 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 25 points (tied with Jalen Johnson) and 10 assists as the Detroit Pistons beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-112 to pick up their 11th straight win. Cunningham also grabbed six rebounds and swiped a team-high two steals (tied with three others) in 34 minutes played. He shot 10-23 from the field and sank all four of his free throw attempts.
Milestones
The Lakers’ LeBron James made his first appearance of the season, officially reaching 23 seasons played. He’s the first player in NBA history to attain that milestone, having previously shared the record of 22 seasons with Vince Carter.
