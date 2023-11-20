Red-Hot Kings Win Again

The red-hot Sacramento Kings have won six consecutive games, the latest a 129-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings have scored at least 125 points in each of their last four games, one game shy of matching the longest such streak in franchise history.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis tallied game highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds, also dishing out six assists. Sabonis did not miss a 2-pointer, making all 13 of his attempts inside the 3-point arc (he went 0-2 on threes).

Sabonis is averaging 25.8 PPG, 12.7 RPG, and 8.7 APG during the six-game winning streak, shooting 70.9% from the floor. Only three other players in NBA history have averaged at least 25 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG with 70% shooting from the field over a six-game span: Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Nikola Jokic.

Teammate De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, shooting 6-10 from 3-point range. Fox also dished out seven assists and swiped three steals, tying for game-high honors in both categories. He did not commit a turnover in 31 minutes of action.

Fox has scored at least 25 points in each of his last six games, matching the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 34.2 PPG over that span, with shooting percentages of 52.9% from the field and 45.3% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic produced team highs of 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. It’s the third time Doncic has been his team’s outright leader in all four categories in a game this season. All other players have combined for two such games (one apiece for Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid).

Suns Outlast Jazz

The Phoenix Suns outlasted the Utah Jazz, pulling out a 140-137 win in double overtime. The Suns have won three consecutive games to climb above .500 for the season (7-6).

The Suns’ Kevin Durant scored a game-high 39 points, adding 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 12 games, breaking a tie with Amar’e Stoudemire and Devin Booker for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Durant is averaging 31.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 5.5 APG this season, shooting 52.8% from the field, 49.2% from 3-point range, and 87.3% from the free throw line. He’s the first player in NBA history age 35 years or older to average at least 30 PPG through his first 13 games of a season.

Teammate Booker had 26 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Booker has recorded at least 20 points and five assists in each of his five games this season. He’s the first player in franchise history to open a season with five such games in a row.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 38 points, also hauling in a game-high 17 rebounds. Markkanen shot 15-27 from the field, but made just two of his 10 attempts from 3-point range.

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson had 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, but was an inefficient 8-23 from the field (1-6 on 3-pointers). Clarkson has scored at least 20 points in each of his last six games, the second-longest such streak of his career.

Lakers Edge Rockets

LeBron James’ free throw with two seconds remaining provided the winning margin as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Houston Rockets 105-104. The Lakers have won five of their last six games, while the Rockets have dropped two in a row after a six-game winning streak.

James poured in a game-high 37 points on 14-19 shooting from the field. It’s the 237th time James has scored at least 35 points in a game, snapping a tie with Kobe Bryant for the third-most such games in NBA history.

James also contributed eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals. The 38-year-old James is averaging 26.4 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 6.5 APG, and 1.7 SPG in 13 games this season, shooting 58.6% from the field and 39.7% on 3-pointers.

Lakers center Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds, making 11 of his 15 attempts from the floor. James and Davis are the only duo to each score at least 25 points on 70% shooting from the field in the same game this season.

The Rockets’ Alperen Sengun tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, shooting 11-16 from the field. At 21 years and 117 days old, Sengun became the youngest center in NBA history to reach career totals of 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists.

Teammate Fred VanVleet scored 15 points and dished out a game-high 16 assists. However, VanVleet made just five of his 14 attempts from the floor, misfiring on seven of his 10 3-pointers.

Quick Hitters

Additional notes on yesterday’s contests: