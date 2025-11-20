Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Deni Avdija compiled 32 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists, but the Portland Trail Blazers fell short in a 122-121 buzzer-beating loss to the Chicago Bulls. Avdija shot 11-22 from the field (3-7 on threes) and 7-12 from the free throw line. He also recorded a team-high two steals (tied with two others) and one block in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Julius Randle scored a game-high 32 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 120-109 victory over the reeling Washington Wizards. Randle went 11-19 from the floor and 9-13 from the charity stripe. He added 10 rebounds and a team-high six assists (tied with two others), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Peyton Watson produced career highs of 32 and 12 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets held off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-118. Watson shot 13-19 from the field, sinking five of his nine 3-point attempts. He also dished out three assists and swiped one steal in 34 minutes played.

Milestones

Andre Drummond (12 rebounds) recorded his 600th career game with 10 or more rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 121-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He’s the only active player to reach that mark.

The Timberwolves’ Mike Conley (1-3 on threes) made his 1,950 career 3-pointer, tying JJ Redick for 22nd place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 88 in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 113-99 win over the Sacramento Kings. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only runs of 126 and 92 games by Wilt Chamberlain.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (28 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) posted his third straight triple-double. On the downside, he committed nine turnovers and fouled out with 2:44 remaining in the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns (14 rebounds) recorded his 25th consecutive game with double-digit rebounds as the New York Knicks edged the Dallas Mavericks 113-111. It’s the longest such streak by a Knick since Jerry Lucas’ 25-game run in 1971-72.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Oklahoma City Thunder (seven), Houston Rockets (five), and Toronto Raptors (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (12), New Orleans Pelicans (seven), and Sacramento Kings (seven).

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-39 on threes) extended their NBA-record streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 103 in a 114-104 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Cavs have scored at least 100 points in 60 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history by 19 games.

The Chicago Bulls (122 points) have scored at least 110 points in each of their last 42 regular season games, breaking a tie with the Denver Nuggets (Dec. 11, 1981 to March 7, 1982) for the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The record of 45 straight 110-point games is held by the Philadelphia Warriors (Nov. 25, 1961 to Feb. 9, 1962).

The Bulls (21-49 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in 41 consecutive games, breaking a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history. They recorded 40 such games in a row Oct. 23, 2024 to Jan. 14, 2025.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (120 points) have recorded 73 straight 100-point games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 33 games) and tied for the 15th-longest such streak in NBA history. The Timberwolves also set a franchise record by scoring at least 110 points for the 18th consecutive game.

