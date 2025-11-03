Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Mitchell shot 12-21 from the field (8-15 on threes) and made all five of his free throw attempts. He also contributed a game-high five assists (tied with five others), two steals, and one block in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Devin Booker scored 28 points and dished out 13 assists, both game-high figures, as the Phoenix Suns knocked off the previously unbeaten San Antonio Spurs 130-118. Booker was incredibly efficient, going 10-15 from the floor and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also recorded one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jake LaRavia came off the bench to score 25 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 130-120 victory over the Miami Heat. LaRavia shot a blistering 10-13 from the floor, hitting two of his three 3-point attempts. He also grabbed eight rebounds and swiped a game-high four steals in 35 minutes played.

Milestones