Giannis Powers Bucks
Powered by another huge game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Washington Wizards 142-129 to nab their fifth consecutive win. The Bucks have scored at least 130 points in each of their last three games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history.
Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 42 points, grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, and dished out a team-high eight assists. It’s the 106th time he’s recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most such games in franchise history.
Antetokounmpo made 20 of his 23 shots from the floor (87.0%). That’s the highest field goal percentage by a player who attempted at least 20 shots in a game since Mike Woodson’s 22-24 effort on Feb. 20, 1983.
It’s the third time Antetokounmpo has recorded a 40-point game with a field goal percentage of at least 85%. The only other players in NBA history with multiple such games are Wilt Chamberlain (4) and Abdul-Jabbar (2).
Over his last two games, Antetokounmpo has produced 82 points, 28 rebounds, and 15 assists, shooting 77.6% from the field. The only other player in NBA history to record at least 80 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists with a field goal percentage of 75% over a two-game span is Wilt Chamberlain.
Bucks guard Damian Lillard had 22 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, while center Brook Lopez chipped in with 16 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. It’s the 64th time Lopez has blocked at least five shots in a game, the second-most such games among active players (Anthony Davis, 74).
Jordan Poole scored a team-high 30 points for the Wizards, but was held to 11-26 shooting from the field. Teammate Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and handed out a career-high 13 assists, making 10 of his 15 shots from the floor.
The Wizards fell to 2-11 with the loss, and have dropped 10 of their last 11 games. They are allowing an average of 124.4 PPG this season, the worst such figure through the first 13 games of a season since the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets (142.2).
Warriors Halt Skid
The Golden State Warriors halted their six-game losing skid, knocking off the Houston Rockets 121-116. The Rockets dropped to 6-6 with the loss, the team’s third straight defeat after winning six in a row.
The Warriors’ Stephen Curry led all players with 32 points, his 23rd straight 20-point game dating back to last season. That’s the longest such streak of his career by five games.
Curry shot 8-14 from the field — including 5-9 from 3-point range — and made 11 of his 12 free throws. Curry has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his last 14 games, breaking a tie with James Harden and himself for the longest such streak in NBA history.
Backcourt mate Chris Paul scored 15 points and handed out a team-high 12 assists. It’s the 511th time Paul has recorded a points-assists double-double, the third-most such games in NBA history behind John Stockton (714) and Magic Johnson (543).
Alperen Sengun scored a team-high 30 points for the Rockets, adding a game-high 13 rebounds and five assists. Sengun has scored at least 23 points in each of his last five games, averaging 24.6 PPG with an effective field goal percentage of 60.1% over that span.
Rockets guard Fred Van Vleet was held to 10 points on 3-13 shooting from the floor, but distributed a game-high 14 assists and did not commit a turnover. VanVleet has recorded at least 10 assists in each of his last three games, the longest such streak of his career.
Quick Hitters
Other tidbits from last night’s action:
Jayson Tatum produced 45 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Boston Celtics fell to the Charlotte Hornets 121-118 in overtime. It’s the second time Tatum has recorded at least 45 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game. The only other player in franchise history with multiple such games is Larry Bird with eight. LaMelo Ball scored a team-high 36 points for the Hornets, adding nine rebounds, and eight assists. Ball has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his last six games, the longest such streak in franchise history by three games.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won nine of their last 10 games, the latest a 117-100 triumph over the New York Knicks. Anthony Edwards recorded team highs of 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists (tied) for the Timberwolves. Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 25 points for the Knicks, while teammate Julius Randle scored 21 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.
The New Orleans Pelicans routed the Sacramento Kings 129-93, ending the Kings’ six-game winning streak. Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 31 points (11-18 field goals, 5-5 threes) for the Pelicans, while teammate Zion Williamson added 26 points (12-16 field goals). Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 10 points with team highs of 13 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in just 21 minutes of action.
The LA Clippers blew out the San Antonio Spurs 124-99, dealing the Spurs their ninth consecutive loss. The Clippers’ Paul George led all scorers with 28 points on 11-16 shooting from the field, adding six assists and five rebounds. The Spurs have lost 18 games by 25 or more points over the last two seasons, 10 more such losses than any other team.
The Miami Heat never trailed in a 118-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Heat’s eighth win in their last nine games. Miami’s Bam Adebayo produced game highs of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists (tied). Teammate Duncan Robinson scored 22 points, making six of his nine 3-point attempts.
The Detroit Pistons have lost 12 consecutive games, the latest a 107-103 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Reggie Jackson led the Nuggets with 21 points, shooting 9-15 from the field. Denver played the entire second half without superstar Nikola Jokic, who was ejected after picking up his second technical foul late in the second quarter. The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham tallied game highs of 27 points and nine assists, but made just seven of his 17 field goal attempts.