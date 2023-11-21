Giannis Powers Bucks

Powered by another huge game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Washington Wizards 142-129 to nab their fifth consecutive win. The Bucks have scored at least 130 points in each of their last three games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history.

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 42 points, grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, and dished out a team-high eight assists. It’s the 106th time he’s recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most such games in franchise history.

Antetokounmpo made 20 of his 23 shots from the floor (87.0%). That’s the highest field goal percentage by a player who attempted at least 20 shots in a game since Mike Woodson’s 22-24 effort on Feb. 20, 1983.

It’s the third time Antetokounmpo has recorded a 40-point game with a field goal percentage of at least 85%. The only other players in NBA history with multiple such games are Wilt Chamberlain (4) and Abdul-Jabbar (2).

Over his last two games, Antetokounmpo has produced 82 points, 28 rebounds, and 15 assists, shooting 77.6% from the field. The only other player in NBA history to record at least 80 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists with a field goal percentage of 75% over a two-game span is Wilt Chamberlain.

Bucks guard Damian Lillard had 22 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, while center Brook Lopez chipped in with 16 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. It’s the 64th time Lopez has blocked at least five shots in a game, the second-most such games among active players (Anthony Davis, 74).

Jordan Poole scored a team-high 30 points for the Wizards, but was held to 11-26 shooting from the field. Teammate Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and handed out a career-high 13 assists, making 10 of his 15 shots from the floor.

The Wizards fell to 2-11 with the loss, and have dropped 10 of their last 11 games. They are allowing an average of 124.4 PPG this season, the worst such figure through the first 13 games of a season since the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets (142.2).

Warriors Halt Skid

The Golden State Warriors halted their six-game losing skid, knocking off the Houston Rockets 121-116. The Rockets dropped to 6-6 with the loss, the team’s third straight defeat after winning six in a row.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry led all players with 32 points, his 23rd straight 20-point game dating back to last season. That’s the longest such streak of his career by five games.

Curry shot 8-14 from the field — including 5-9 from 3-point range — and made 11 of his 12 free throws. Curry has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his last 14 games, breaking a tie with James Harden and himself for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Backcourt mate Chris Paul scored 15 points and handed out a team-high 12 assists. It’s the 511th time Paul has recorded a points-assists double-double, the third-most such games in NBA history behind John Stockton (714) and Magic Johnson (543).

Alperen Sengun scored a team-high 30 points for the Rockets, adding a game-high 13 rebounds and five assists. Sengun has scored at least 23 points in each of his last five games, averaging 24.6 PPG with an effective field goal percentage of 60.1% over that span.

Rockets guard Fred Van Vleet was held to 10 points on 3-13 shooting from the floor, but distributed a game-high 14 assists and did not commit a turnover. VanVleet has recorded at least 10 assists in each of his last three games, the longest such streak of his career.

Quick Hitters

Other tidbits from last night’s action: