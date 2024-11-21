Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 41 points on 17-24 shooting from the field as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 122-106. Antetokounmpo accounted for 25 of Milwaukee’s 29 points in the third quarter, going 11-13 from the floor. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and dished out eight assists, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 35 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Brunson produced game-high figures of 36 points and 10 assists (tied with Tyus Jones) in the New York Knicks’ 138-122 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Brunson shot 12-21 from the floor — including 7-11 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throw attempts. He was charged with just one personal foul in 37 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Williams recorded game highs of 30 points and eight assists (tied with Scoot Henderson) as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 109-99. Williams went 11-19 from the field, making five of his nine 3-point attempts. He added seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes of playing time.