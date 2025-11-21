NBA Game Notes (Nov. 20, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Nov. 20, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Tyrese Maxey poured in a career-high 54 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-114 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Maxey went 18-30 from the field (6-15 on threes) and 12-14 from the free throw line. He added a team-high nine assists, five rebounds, a game-high three steals, and a game-high three blocks in 47 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored a career-high 38 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Atlanta Hawks fell to the San Antonio Spurs 135-126. Alexander-Walker shot a sizzling 13-17 from the floor, hitting eight of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed five assists, four rebounds, and a game-high three blocks in 34 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Ryan Rollins matched his career high with 32 points in the Bucks’ overtime loss to the Sixers. Rollins also recorded a career-high 14 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 40 minutes played. He went 13-26 from the field and made all four of his free throw attempts.
Milestones
With season totals of 501 points and 118 assists, Maxey became just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 500 points and 100 assists through his first 15 games of a season. He joins Allen Iverson (2005-06), James Harden (2019-20), and Luka Doncic (2022-23).
