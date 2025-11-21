Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey poured in a career-high 54 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-114 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Maxey went 18-30 from the field (6-15 on threes) and 12-14 from the free throw line. He added a team-high nine assists, five rebounds, a game-high three steals, and a game-high three blocks in 47 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored a career-high 38 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Atlanta Hawks fell to the San Antonio Spurs 135-126. Alexander-Walker shot a sizzling 13-17 from the floor, hitting eight of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed five assists, four rebounds, and a game-high three blocks in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Ryan Rollins matched his career high with 32 points in the Bucks’ overtime loss to the Sixers. Rollins also recorded a career-high 14 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 40 minutes played. He went 13-26 from the field and made all four of his free throw attempts.

