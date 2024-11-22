Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Franz Wagner scored a team-high 37 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds remaining, as the Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ six-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory. Wagner shot 13-26 from the field (4-10 on 3-pointers) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded a career-high 11 assists, six rebounds, and a game-high four steals in 39 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Brandon Miller poured in a career-high 38 points in the Charlotte Hornets’ 123-121 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons. Miller went 15-26 from the floor, sinking eight of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds, four assists, and a game-high four steals in a team-high 42 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

RJ Barrett led all scorers with 31 points as the Toronto Raptors upset the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105. Barrett shot 10-14 from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throw attempts. He also contributed seven rebounds and a a game-high three steals (tied with Donte DiVincenzo) in a team-high 35 minutes played.