Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic fell one assist shy of a triple-double, scoring a game-high 34 points to go with a team-high 10 rebounds (tied with Peyton Watson) and nine assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 112-109 victory over the Houston Rockets. Jokic shot 11-20 from the field (4-8 on threes) and 8-10 from the free throw line. He also swiped two steals and blocked a game-high two shots in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards matched his season high with 41 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves were edged by the Phoenix Suns 114-113. Edwards went 14-24 from the floor (5-11 on threes) and 8-12 from the charity stripe. He added five rebounds, a team-high four assists (tied with Rudy Gobert), a game-high four steals (tied with two others), and one block in 40 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their 16th win in 17 tries with a 144-112 rout of the Utah Jazz. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 9-14 from the floor (3-3 on threes) and 10-12 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high eight assists (tied with Keyonte George), one steal, and one block in 30 minutes played.

Milestones

Nic Claxton (18 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his first career triple-double in the Brooklyn Nets’ 113-105 win over the Boston Celtics.

Rookie Cooper Flagg (29 points, seven rebounds, five assists) became just the second 18-year-old in NBA history to record a 25-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game in the Dallas Mavericks’ 118-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. He joins LeBron James, who achieved the feat five times.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 89 regular season games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain owns the top two spots with runs of 126 and 92 games.

Jokic has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 10 consecutive games, breaking a tie with himself for the longest such streak in Nuggets history.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Oklahoma City Thunder (eight) and Toronto Raptors (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (13) and New Orleans Pelicans (eight).

The Minnesota Timberwolves (113 points) have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 74 regular season games. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 34 games) and tied for the 13th-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Utah Jazz (144 points allowed) have given up at least 140 points in three straight games, one shy of the NBA record of four such games in a row set by the Denver Nuggets from Nov. 2–7, 1990.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-35 on threes) extended their NBA-record streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 104 in a 120-109 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs have also recorded 61 straight 100-point games, the longest such streak in franchise history by 20 games.

Miscellany