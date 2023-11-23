Hawks Edge Nets in OT

The Atlanta Hawks edged the Brooklyn Nets 147-145 in overtime, snapping a three-game losing steak to get back to .500 for the season. The Hawks — who fell to the Indiana Pacers 157-152 Tuesday night — became the first team in NBA history to both score and allow at least 140 points in consecutive games.

Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points to lead the Hawks, also dishing out a team-high nine assists. Young shot 8-16 from 3-point range and made 11 of his 13 free throws.

Hawks forward DeAndre Hunter scored 25 points and matched his career high with 11 rebounds, while center Clint Capela scored 14 points with game highs of 15 rebounds and three blocks (tied). Young’s backcourt mate, Dejounte Murray, scored 20 points and handed out eight assists, but made just six of his 21 attempts from the floor.

The Nets’ Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 45 points, also snagging 10 rebounds. Bridges is just the fourth Net to record at least 45 points and 10 rebounds in a regular season game since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976:

Cliff Robinson (March 9, 1980)

Vince Carter (April 7, 2007)

Kyrie Irving (Jan. 20, 2023)

Mikal Bridges (Nov. 22, 2023)

Three other Nets recorded 20-point outings: Spencer Dinwiddie (26 points), Cameron Johnson (23), and Nic Claxton (22). Dinwiddie also distributed a game-high 12 assists, while Claxton posted team-high figures of 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Raptors Outscore Pacers

Led by Pascal Siakam’s 36-point effort, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Indiana Pacers 132-131. The Pacers have given up at least 125 points in each of their last five games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history (ABA seasons included).

Siakam shot 13-24 from the field and 9-11 from the free throw line, also grabbing 10 rebounds. The Raptors received solid efforts from Scottie Barnes (20 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals) and Dennis Schroder (26 points, six rebounds, and five assists) as well.

Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 33 points and dished out a game-high 16 assists for the Pacers. He became just the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 30 points and 15 assists in consecutive games, joining Oscar Robertson, Nate Archibald, Reggie Theus, Magic Johnson, and James Harden.

Haliburton has recorded at least 25 points and 15 assists in four of his last five games. The only other players in NBA history to produce four such games in a five-game span are Robertson, Archibald, and Russell Westbrook.

The Pacers’ Buddy Hield scored a season-high 31 points, sinking 12 of his 17 shots from the field. Hield hit seven 3-pointers, the 37th time he’s made at least five threes in a game with the Pacers. The only player in franchise history with more such games is Reggie Miller with 79.

Celtics Snap Bucks Streak

In a battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-116, snapping the Bucks’ five-game winning streak. The Celtics have won at least 12 of their first 15 games for the 23rd time in franchise history. No other franchise has recorded more than 15 such starts.

Jaylen Brown produced team highs of 26 points and eight assists to lead the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and snagged a team-high 11 rebounds. It’s the 137th time Brown and Tatum have each scored at least 20 points in the same game, tying Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker for the seventh-most such games in franchise history by a duo.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points, hitting nine of his 15 field goal attempts. Porzingis is averaging 19.6 PPG with a true shooting percentage of 67.2% this season, the latter the fourth-highest such figure in the NBA among players averaging at least 15 PPG.

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Bucks, making 12 of his 18 shots from the field. Teammate Damian Lillard had 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in with 21 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and five assists. Neither Lillard (11-24 field goals) nor Antetokounmpo (7-20) shot well from the floor.

Quick Hitters

Other notes on a packed schedule: