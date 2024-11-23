Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 47th career triple-double, producing game highs of 37 points and 10 rebounds to go with 11 assists in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 129-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo shot 14-21 from the field and made nine of his 11 free throw attempts. He also swiped a team-high two steals in 35 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic came back from a three-game absence to register his 137th career triple-double, compiling 33 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 123-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic went 13-22 from the floor (2-2 on 3-pointers) and 5-7 from the free throw line. He did not commit a personal foul in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jared McCain scored a team-high 30 points as the Philadelphia 76ers downed the Brooklyn Nets 113-98. McCain shot 11-20 from the field, sinking six of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed five rebounds and two steals in a game-high 39 minutes played.

Milestones

Jokic has totals of 330 points, 154 rebounds, and 127 assists in 11 games played this season. No other player in NBA history has recorded at least 300 points, 150 rebounds, and 100 assists through their first 11 games of a season.

McCain has made 24 threes over his last five games, all starts. That’s the most 3-pointers made in NBA history by a player through the first five starts of his career. The previous mark of 23 was shared by Voshon Lenard and Max Strus.

Streaking

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points on 50% shooting from field in each of his 15 games this season, the longest such streak to open a season in NBA history. He’s averaging 32.4 PPG, 12.0 RPG, and 6.4 APG with a field goal percentage of 61.4% over that stretch.

Jokic has recorded a triple-double in each of his last five games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 30.2 PPG, 16.0 RPG, and 13.6 APG with 57/57/86 shooting splits over that span.

Jokic produced his third straight 30-point triple-double. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to record at least three such games in a row, joining Oscar Robertson (four distinct streaks), Russell Westbrook (two), Michael Jordan, and Luka Doncic.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 points with four 3-pointers made in a 136-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He’s made at least one 3-pointer in 94 consecutive games, the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

McCain has made at least three 3-pointers in each of his last eight games, the longest such streak in franchise history and the longest such streak in NBA history by a rookie.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (10).

The Boston Celtics hit 11 threes in their 108-96 win over the Washington Wizards, the 40th consecutive game in which they’ve made 10 or more 3-pointers. That ties the Golden State Warriors (March 25 to Nov. 12, 2021) for the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany