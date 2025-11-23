Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

James Harden set a franchise single-game record with 55 points, leading the LA Clippers to a 131-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Harden shot 17-26 from the field (10-16 on threes) and 11-14 from the free throw line. He also dished out seven assists and swiped one steal in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 44 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Denver Nuggets fell to the Sacramento Kings 128-123. Jokic went 16-28 from the floor (3-6 on threes) and 9-10 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and handed out seven assists in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Franz Wagner scored a game-high 37 points in the Orlando Magic’s 133-121 win over the New York Knicks. Wagner shot 13-19 from the field (4-6 on threes) and 7-7 from the free throw line. He also distributed a team-high seven assists and snagged six rebounds in 34 minutes played.

Milestones