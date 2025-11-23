NBA Game Notes (Nov. 22, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Nov. 22, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
James Harden set a franchise single-game record with 55 points, leading the LA Clippers to a 131-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Harden shot 17-26 from the field (10-16 on threes) and 11-14 from the free throw line. He also dished out seven assists and swiped one steal in 35 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 44 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Denver Nuggets fell to the Sacramento Kings 128-123. Jokic went 16-28 from the floor (3-6 on threes) and 9-10 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and handed out seven assists in 37 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Franz Wagner scored a game-high 37 points in the Orlando Magic’s 133-121 win over the New York Knicks. Wagner shot 13-19 from the field (4-6 on threes) and 7-7 from the free throw line. He also distributed a team-high seven assists and snagged six rebounds in 34 minutes played.
Milestones
As mentioned above, Harden (55 points) broke the Clippers’ franchise record for most points scored in a game. The previous mark of 52 points was shared by Bob McAdoo (twice) and Charles Smith.
