Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 202nd career triple-double, compiling 37 points, a game-high 18 rebounds, and a team-high 11 assists as the Denver Nuggets outscored the Chicago Bulls 151-145 in overtime. Jokic shot 14-22 from the field and 8-10 from the free throw line. He also recorded one steal and one block in 42 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 45 points in the Nuggets’ win over the Bulls. Murray went 13-22 from the floor (6-11 on threes) and 13-14 from the charity stripe. He added seven assists, five rebounds, a game-high three steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with three others) in 45 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Bam Adebayo produced his ninth career triple-double, racking up game highs of 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists to lead the Miami Heat to a 123-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Adebayo shot 8-11 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also contributed two steals and a game-high two blocks in 37 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

Jokic recorded his 29th career 30-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist game, tying Oscar Robertson for the most such games in NBA history.

The Bulls’ Josh Giddey tallied 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 22 assists for his 33rd career triple-double, tying Bob Cousy, Draymond Green, and Ben Simmons for 14th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Jokic and Giddey became the first players in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double and a 20-assist triple-double, respectively, in the same game.

Draymond Green became the franchise’s career leader in personal fouls with 2,766 as the Golden State Warriors edged out the Boston Celtics 88-87. He entered the game tied with Paul Arizin.

The Chicago Bulls tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 25. They previously hit 25 triples in games on Feb. 10, 2021; Oct 28, 2024; and Jan. 20, 2026.

Streaking

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 13 rebounds as the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 113-106. It’s his 20th consecutive double-double dating back to last season, the longest such streak of his career.

Towns has produced a double-double in each of his 16 games this season, the longest such streak to open a season in franchise history. Since the ABA-NBA merger, only three players have started a season with a longer double-double streak: Bill Walton (34, 1976-77), Nikola Jokic (20, 2020-21), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (19, 2019-20).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Miami Heat (seven) and New York Knicks (five).

The Heat have scored at least 120 points in each of their last five games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history. They also recorded five straight 120-point games from March 3–10, 2026.

Miscellany