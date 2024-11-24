Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

LaMelo Ball, who had never scored more than 38 points in an NBA game, exploded for a career-high 50 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 125-119. Ball went 17-38 from the field (6-17 on 3-pointers) and 10-13 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high 10 assists and five rebounds in 40 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic produced game highs of 34 points and 13 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 127-102. Jokic shot 12-20 from the floor (3-7 on 3-pointers) and made seven of his eight free throw attempts. He added eight assists and a team-high two steals while posting a season-high rating of plus-39 points in 37 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 34 points in the Utah Jazz’s surprisingly easy 121-106 win over the New York Knicks, snapping Utah’s four-game losing streak. Markkanen went 11-15 from the field — including a 5-8 effort from 3-point range — and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also grabbed nine rebounds and posted a season-high rating of plus-30 points in 33 turnover-free minutes.