Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 37 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 122-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-18 from the field (2-3 on threes) and 9-9 from the free throw line. He added a game-high seven assists, five rebounds, and a game-high two steals (tied with four others), committing just one turnover in 30 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 120-105 victory over the LA Clippers. Mitchell went 14-22 from the floor, sinking five of his nine 3-point attempts. He also contributed eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Johnson produced game highs of 28 points (tied with Kon Knueppel) and 11 assists in the Atlanta Hawks’ 113-110 victory over the reeling Charlotte Hornets. Johnson shot 11-22 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 4-5 from the free throw line. He also grabbed eight rebounds and swiped one steal, and was not charged with a turnover or a personal foul in 40 minutes played.

