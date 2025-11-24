NBA Game Notes (Nov. 23, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Nov. 23, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 37 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 122-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-18 from the field (2-3 on threes) and 9-9 from the free throw line. He added a game-high seven assists, five rebounds, and a game-high two steals (tied with four others), committing just one turnover in 30 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 120-105 victory over the LA Clippers. Mitchell went 14-22 from the floor, sinking five of his nine 3-point attempts. He also contributed eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Jalen Johnson produced game highs of 28 points (tied with Kon Knueppel) and 11 assists in the Atlanta Hawks’ 113-110 victory over the reeling Charlotte Hornets. Johnson shot 11-22 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 4-5 from the free throw line. He also grabbed eight rebounds and swiped one steal, and was not charged with a turnover or a personal foul in 40 minutes played.
Milestones
Brandon Ingram (14 points) reached 10,000 career points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 119-109. He’s the 58th active player and the 408th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.
