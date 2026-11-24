Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jaden McDaniels scored a career-high 34 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 142-116 demolition of the Brooklyn Nets. The efficient McDaniels shot 12-16 from the field (4-4 on threes) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high 10 rebounds, a team-high six assists (tied with Bones Hyland), and two steals in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tyler Herro scored a game-high 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 116-111 win over the Toronto Raptors. Herro went 10-16 from the floor (4-5 on threes) and 8-8 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high eight assists (tied with Scottie Barnes), six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Kevin Durant scored a season-high 32 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 116-104 victory over the LA Clippers. Durant shot 11-19 from the field (4-6 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 33 minutes played.

Milestones

The Bucks’ Myles Turner scored 27 points to reach 10,000 for his career. He’s the 56th active player and 415th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 38 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 125-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He’s scored at least 15 points in each of his last 167 regular season games, tying Oscar Robertson for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Luka Doncic had 28 points and eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 109-94 win over the Utah Jazz. It was his 14th straight 25-point, 5-assist game, extending what was already the longest such streak in franchise history.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (five) and Charlotte Hornets (five).

The Charlotte Hornets went 20-45 from beyond the arc in their 117-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the 54th consecutive game in which they’ve made 10 or more 3-pointers. That ties the Portland Trail Blazers and Grizzlies for the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany