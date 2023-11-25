Observations from the NBA’s sixth night of In-Season Tournament group play:

De’Aaron Fox produced game highs of 36 points and 12 assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-111, improving to 3-0 in West Group C play. Teammate Domantas Sabonis contributed 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 35 points for the Timberwolves, adding seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. Edwards shot just 8-21 from the field, but made 17 of his 18 free throws.

Trailing by 16 points entering the fourth quarter, the New York Knicks rallied for a 100-98 victory over the Miami Heat. Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Knicks, hitting 10 of his 16 attempts from the field. Heat center Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, his eighth 20-point, 10-rebound game in his last nine contests.

OG Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points in the Toronto Raptors’ 121-108 win over the Chicago Bulls. Anunoby went 10-14 from the field, sinking five of his seven 3-point attempts. Zach LaVine scored a game-high 36 points for the Bulls, making 16 of his 23 shots from the floor.

Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points on 15-21 shooting from the field as the Phoenix Suns blew out the Memphis Grizzlies 110-89. The Suns have won six consecutive games, and are 7-1 when Booker plays this season (3-5 when he is out). The Grizzlies fell to 3-12 on the season, and have yet to win a game at home (0-7).

Moritz Wagner came off the bench to score a game-high 27 points in just 24 minutes played as the Orlando Magic knocked off the Boston Celtics 113-96. Wagner shot 9-13 from the floor and made eight of his nine free throws. Teammate Paolo Banchero chipped in with 23 points (10-16 field goals), seven rebounds, and five assists. The Magic have won six straight games and stand 11-5 on the season, just one game behind the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics.

Brook Lopez matched his career high with 39 points as the Milwaukee Bucks escaped with a 131-128 victory over the Washington Wizards. Lopez connected on 14 of his 17 shots from the field and made all seven of his free throws. Teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard scored 31 points apiece, giving the Bucks a trio of 30-point scorers for the first time in franchise history. Lillard also dished out a game-high 10 assists. The Wizards’ Tyus Jones had 22 points and seven assists, and did not commit a turnover or personal foul in 31 minutes of action.

Nikola Jokic compiled 38 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Houston Rockets routed the Denver Nuggets 105-86. The Nuggets have lost four of their last five games, falling to 4-5 without star guard Jamal Murray. The Rockets’ Jalen Green scored a team-high 25 points on 10-18 shooting from the field, while teammate Alperen Sengun recorded 21 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Indiana Pacers used a 32-7 run to close out a 136-113 win over the Detroit Pistons, extending the Pistons’ losing skid to 13 games. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 26 points and 10 assists, his sixth 25-point, 10-assist effort in his last seven games. Pacers center Myles Turner scored 23 points, snagged a team-high 10 rebounds, and blocked a game-high five shots. The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham led all players with 31 points, but shot just 10-26 from the field.

Stephen Curry led all players with 35 points as the Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-112, extending the Spurs’ losing streak to 11 games. Curry shot 11-20 from the field — including 7-14 from 3-point range — and made all six of his free throws. Keldon Johnson and Victor Wembanyama scored 22 points apiece for the Spurs, grabbing 12 and nine rebounds, respectively.