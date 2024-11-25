Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points in the Miami Heat’s 123-118 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Butler shot 11-17 from the floor and made 11 of his 16 free throw attempts. He also grabbed nine rebounds and recorded team highs of six assists and two blocks (tied with Haywood Highsmith) in 38 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Cam Thomas bagged a game-high 34 points as the Brooklyn Nets held off the Sacramento Kings 108-103. Thomas went 11-22 from the field (4-10 on 3-pointers) and 8-11 from the free throw line. He also handed out a team-high six assists and was charged with just one turnover in 36 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Ty Jerome scored a game-high 26 points (tied with Donovan Mitchell) as the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised past the Toronto Raptors 122-108. Jerome shot 9-14 from the floor — including a 4-8 effort from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throws. He added a team-high six assists (tied with Darius Garland) and a game-high four steals in 28 minutes of action.