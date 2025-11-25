Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored a game-high 37 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 113-100 victory over the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets. Towns shot 14-20 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high 12 rebounds (tied with Josh Hart), a game-high two blocks (tied with Hart), and one steal, committing just one turnover in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards poured in a season-high 43 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Sacramento Kings 117-112 in overtime. Edwards went 16-29 from the floor (5-11 on threes) and 6-8 from the charity stripe. He added seven rebounds, four assists, a game-high three steals (tied with two others), and one block in 40 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 10th triple-double of the season, scoring 17 points to go with game highs of 10 rebounds (tied with Jock Landale) and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 125-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic shot 5-9 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 4-5 from the free throw line. He also swiped a game-high two steals (tied with Santi Aldama) and was charged with just one personal foul in 34 minutes played.

Milestones

As noted above, Jokic recorded his 10th triple-double of the season. It’s the ninth time he’s reached that mark, tying Magic Johnson for the most such seasons in NBA history.

Jokic (one offensive rebound) increased his career total to 2,039 offensive rebounds, breaking a tie with Alex English atop the Nuggets’ all-time leaderboard.

The Kings’ DeMar DeRozan (33 points) raised his career total to 25,629 points, passing Alex English to take over 24th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Streaking

Jokic has recorded at least 10 triple-doubles in each of his last nine seasons, the longest such streak in NBA history by three seasons.

Cade Cunningham (24 points, 11 rebounds) produced his seventh straight 20-point double-double in the Detroit Pistons’ 122-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers. It’s the longest such streak by a Piston since Bob Lanier’s seven-game run from Feb. 17 to March 2, 1973.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Detroit Pistons (13), Toronto Raptors (eight), and Miami Heat (five).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Milwaukee Bucks (five).

The Pistons matched the longest winning streak in franchise history. They also won 13 straight games in the 1989-90 and 2003-04 seasons, both of which were championship campaigns.

The Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-99 to pick up their eighth consecutive victory, matching the fifth-longest winning streak in franchise history.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (112 points) have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 75 regular season games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 35 games) and tied for the 12th-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-48 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in 106 straight regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by nine games.

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany