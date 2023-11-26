Sixers Shake Down Thunder
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid fell one assist shy of a triple-double, compiling game highs of 35 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks in 127-123 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the win, the Sixers moved into a three-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference standings, one game behind the Boston Celtics.
Embiid shot just 8-18 from the field (0-4 on 3-pointers), but made 19 of his 21 free throws. It’s the 34th time Embiid has made at least 15 free throws in a game, the second-most such games among active players (James Harden, 73).
Embiid has scored at least 20 points in each of his 15 games this season. The only other players in franchise history to start a season with 15 such games in a row are Allen Iverson (2005-06 and 2006-07) and Billy Cunningham (1969-70).
For the season, Embiid is averaging 32.1 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 6.3 APG. The only other player over the last 60 seasons to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG through his first 15 games of a season is Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2022-23).
Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, the ninth time he and Embiid have each scored at least 25 points in the same game this season. The only duo in NBA history to produce more such games through their team’s first 16 games of a season are Elgin Baylor and Jerry West, with 11 in both 1961-62 and 1962-63.
Rookie Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 33 points, making 13 of his 21 attempts from the floor. Holmgren made five 3-pointers and blocked five shots, raising his season totals to 28 and 37, respectively. Holmgren is the first player in NBA history to record at least 25 3-pointers made and 25 blocks through the first 16 games of his career.
The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, shooting 10-21 from the field and making all 10 of his free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander also recorded six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG, and a league-high 2.3 SPG through 15 games this season. He’s shooting 53.4% from the field and 93.7% from the free throw line.
Quick Hitters
Other news and notes from last night’s games:
Anthony Davis tallied 32 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks as the Los Angeles Lakers downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-115. Teammate LeBron James contributed 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists, but shot just 8-23 from the field. James’ first field goal attempt of the fourth quarter was the 28,308th of his career, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in NBA history. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 22 points for the Cavaliers, but misfired on 14 of his 18 tries from the floor. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen scored 21 points on 9-12 shooting from the field, also snagging a game-high 14 rebounds.
The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (30 points) and Kyrie Irving (26) combined for 56 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough in a 107-88 loss to the LA Clippers. Paul George scored 25 points to lead the Clippers, who have won four of their last five games after a six-game losing streak. Multiple players on both teams had poor shooting nights, including Doncic (12-27 field goals), Tim Hardaway Jr. (5-14), Kawhi Leonard (2-12), and James Harden (2-8). The teams combined to shoot just 72-179 from the floor (40.2%), including 17-67 from 3-point range (25.4%).
Trae Young produced game highs of 26 points and 10 assists as the Atlanta Hawks routed the Washington Wizards 136-108. The Hawks have scored a total of 435 points over their last three games, the most over a three-game span since the Portland Trail Blazers in November 1990. The Wizards have lost their last nine games, dropping to 2-14 on the season. That matches the worst 16-game start in franchise history (2011-12 and 2012-13).
The Brooklyn Nets cruised past the depleted Miami Heat 112-97, who played without All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Nets, who also received 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists from Cameron Johnson. The Heat’s Caleb Martin came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points.
The shorthanded Utah Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 105-100. Collin Sexton came off the bench to record team highs of 16 points and six assists for the Jazz, who were missing their top two scorers (Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson). The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram led all players with 26 points and eight assists, while rookie Jordan Hawkins chipped in with 25 points.