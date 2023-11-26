Sixers Shake Down Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid fell one assist shy of a triple-double, compiling game highs of 35 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks in 127-123 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the win, the Sixers moved into a three-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference standings, one game behind the Boston Celtics.

Embiid shot just 8-18 from the field (0-4 on 3-pointers), but made 19 of his 21 free throws. It’s the 34th time Embiid has made at least 15 free throws in a game, the second-most such games among active players (James Harden, 73).

Embiid has scored at least 20 points in each of his 15 games this season. The only other players in franchise history to start a season with 15 such games in a row are Allen Iverson (2005-06 and 2006-07) and Billy Cunningham (1969-70).

For the season, Embiid is averaging 32.1 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 6.3 APG. The only other player over the last 60 seasons to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG through his first 15 games of a season is Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2022-23).

Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, the ninth time he and Embiid have each scored at least 25 points in the same game this season. The only duo in NBA history to produce more such games through their team’s first 16 games of a season are Elgin Baylor and Jerry West, with 11 in both 1961-62 and 1962-63.

Rookie Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 33 points, making 13 of his 21 attempts from the floor. Holmgren made five 3-pointers and blocked five shots, raising his season totals to 28 and 37, respectively. Holmgren is the first player in NBA history to record at least 25 3-pointers made and 25 blocks through the first 16 games of his career.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, shooting 10-21 from the field and making all 10 of his free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander also recorded six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG, and a league-high 2.3 SPG through 15 games this season. He’s shooting 53.4% from the field and 93.7% from the free throw line.

Quick Hitters

Other news and notes from last night’s games: