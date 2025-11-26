NBA Game Notes (Nov. 25, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Nov. 25, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
CJ McCollum erupted for a season-high 46 points as the Washington Wizards routed the Atlanta Hawks 132-113 to snap a 14-game losing skid. McCollum shot a sizzling 17-25 from the field, sinking 10 of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Luka Doncic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, compiling a game-high 43 points, a game-high 13 assists, and a team-high nine rebounds (tied with Austin Reaves) in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 135-118 victory over the LA Clippers. Doncic went 14-28 from the floor (7-12 on threes) and 8-11 from the free throw line. He also swiped one steal and blocked one shot in 38 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Anthony Black came off the bench to score 27 of his career-high 31 points in the first half, leading the Orlando Magic to a 144-103 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Black shot 12-17 from the field, hitting four of his six 3-point attempts. He also dished out three assists and recorded one steal in 28 minutes played.
Milestones
McCollum tied the Wizards’ franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game, matching Trevor Ariza’s 10 triples on Feb. 12, 2014.
