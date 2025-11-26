Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

CJ McCollum erupted for a season-high 46 points as the Washington Wizards routed the Atlanta Hawks 132-113 to snap a 14-game losing skid. McCollum shot a sizzling 17-25 from the field, sinking 10 of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, compiling a game-high 43 points, a game-high 13 assists, and a team-high nine rebounds (tied with Austin Reaves) in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 135-118 victory over the LA Clippers. Doncic went 14-28 from the floor (7-12 on threes) and 8-11 from the free throw line. He also swiped one steal and blocked one shot in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Black came off the bench to score 27 of his career-high 31 points in the first half, leading the Orlando Magic to a 144-103 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Black shot 12-17 from the field, hitting four of his six 3-point attempts. He also dished out three assists and recorded one steal in 28 minutes played.

