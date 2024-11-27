Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Damian Lillard registered game highs of 37 points and 12 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 106-103 win over the Miami Heat, Milwaukee’s fifth straight victory. Lillard went 10-17 from the field (8-13 on 3-pointers) and made all nine of his free throw attempts. He added one steal and one block in a team-high 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 34 points as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz 128-115, extending San Antonio’s winning streak to four games. Wembanyama shot 12-23 from the floor, making six of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed seven rebounds, a game-high three blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Alperen Sengun recorded his third triple-double of the season, tallying 22 points, a team-high 10 rebounds, and a game-high 11 assists (tied with Fred VanVleet) in the Houston Rockets’ 117-111 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sengun struggled a bit from the field, making nine of 23 attempts, but hit all four of his free throws. He also swiped three steals and blocked three shots in 42 minutes of playing time. Houston’s win clinched a spot in the Knockout Round of the NBA Cup.