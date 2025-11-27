NBA Game Notes (Nov. 26, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Nov. 26, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105 to pick up their 10th straight win. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-19 from the field and 15-17 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, a game-high six assists, and a game-high three steals (tied with Julius Randle), committing just one turnover in 37 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
De’Aaron Fox produced game highs of 37 points and eight assists (tied with Deni Avdija in both categories) to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Fox also recorded six rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with Harrison Barnes), and one block in 33 minutes of action. He went 11-25 from the floor (3-8 on threes) and 12-12 from the charity stripe.
Third ⭐️
Cade Cunningham scored a game-high 42 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Detroit Pistons fell to the Boston Celtics 117-114, ending their 13-game winning streak. Cunningham added eight rebounds, a game-high five assists (tied with Jaylen Brown), one steal, and one block in 36 minutes played. He shot 12-26 from the field (4-9 on threes) and 14-16 from the free throw line.
Milestones
The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (31 points) recorded his 100th career 30-point game, one shy of Karl-Anthony Towns’ franchise record. At 24 years and 113 days old, Edwards is the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark.
Erik Spoelstra became the 17th head coach in NBA history to reach 800 career wins as the Miami Heat edged the Milwaukee Bucks 106-103. He’s just the third head coach to attain that milestone with a single franchise, joining Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) and Jerry Sloan (Utah Jazz).
Streaking
Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 91 regular season games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. The top two spots belong to Wilt Chamberlain, with runs of 126 and 92 games.
Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Oklahoma City Thunder (10), Toronto Raptors (nine), and Miami Heat (six).
Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Charlotte Hornets (seven) and Milwaukee Bucks (six).
The Minnesota Timberwolves (105 points) recorded their 76th consecutive 100-point game, the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 36 games) and the 11th-longest such streak in NBA history.
Miscellany
Cunningham led the nightly scoring brigade, pouring in 42 points. He was followed by Gilgeous-Alexander (40 points), the Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija (season-high 37), Fox (season-high 37), the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (33), the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (33), Edwards (31), and the Houston Rockets’ Reed Sheppard (career-high 31).
The Pistons’ Jalen Duren and the Phoenix Suns’ Mark Williams were the top board men last night, snagging 16 rebounds apiece. The Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Edey was next in line with 15 boards.
The Grizzlies’ Vince Williams Jr. was the night’s leading playmaker, handing out a career-high 17 assists. The Suns’ Collin Gillespie, the Heat’s Davion Mitchell, and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Derik Queen were runners-up with nine dimes each.
The Thunder (18-1) are just the fifth team in NBA history to open a season with at least 18 wins in their first 19 games. They join the 1969-70 New York Knicks, the 1990-91 Portland Trail Blazers, the 1993-94 Houston Rockets, and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors.
