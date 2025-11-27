Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105 to pick up their 10th straight win. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-19 from the field and 15-17 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, a game-high six assists, and a game-high three steals (tied with Julius Randle), committing just one turnover in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

De’Aaron Fox produced game highs of 37 points and eight assists (tied with Deni Avdija in both categories) to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Fox also recorded six rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with Harrison Barnes), and one block in 33 minutes of action. He went 11-25 from the floor (3-8 on threes) and 12-12 from the charity stripe.

Third ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored a game-high 42 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Detroit Pistons fell to the Boston Celtics 117-114, ending their 13-game winning streak. Cunningham added eight rebounds, a game-high five assists (tied with Jaylen Brown), one steal, and one block in 36 minutes played. He shot 12-26 from the field (4-9 on threes) and 14-16 from the free throw line.

Milestones

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (31 points) recorded his 100th career 30-point game, one shy of Karl-Anthony Towns’ franchise record. At 24 years and 113 days old, Edwards is the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Erik Spoelstra became the 17th head coach in NBA history to reach 800 career wins as the Miami Heat edged the Milwaukee Bucks 106-103. He’s just the third head coach to attain that milestone with a single franchise, joining Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) and Jerry Sloan (Utah Jazz).

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 91 regular season games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. The top two spots belong to Wilt Chamberlain, with runs of 126 and 92 games.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Oklahoma City Thunder (10), Toronto Raptors (nine), and Miami Heat (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Charlotte Hornets (seven) and Milwaukee Bucks (six).

The Minnesota Timberwolves (105 points) recorded their 76th consecutive 100-point game, the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 36 games) and the 11th-longest such streak in NBA history.

