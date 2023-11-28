Sixers Destroy Lakers

Joel Embiid recorded his sixth career triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers 138-94, handing LeBron James the worst loss of his 21-season career. It’s by far the Sixers’ largest margin of victory over the Lakers, surpassing a 31-point win by the Syracuse Nationals over the Minneapolis Lakers on Nov. 4, 1951.

Embiid compiled 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, shooting 9-15 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line. It’s his fourth career 30-point triple-double, tying Charles Barkley for the second-most such games in franchise history (Wilt Chamberlain, 15).

Embiid has scored at least 20 points in each of his 16 games this season. The only other players in franchise history to start a season with 16 such games in a row are Allen Iverson (2005-06) and Billy Cunningham (1969-70).

Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 31 points and dished out eight assists. It’s the 10th time Embiid and Maxey have each scored at least 25 points in the same game this season. Elgin Baylor and Jerry West are the only other duo in NBA history to produce at least 10 such games through their team’s first 17 games of a season, with 12 in both 1961-62 and 1962-63.

James scored a team-high 18 points on 8-12 shooting from the floor, but did not grab a rebound. It’s just the fourth time in 1,438 career games that James has failed to record a rebound, and the first time since Nov. 2, 2010.

James logged 30 minutes of playing time, raising his career total in regular season and postseason games to 66,320 minutes. James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (66,297) for the most combined regular season and postseason minutes in NBA history.

Jackson, Jordan Lead Nuggets

Former LA Clippers Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan helped their current team, the Denver Nuggets, rally to defeat the Clippers 113-104. The Nuggets trailed by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Clippers 36-16 in the final period. The shorthanded Nuggets were without the services of three usual starters: Nikola Jokic (back), Jamal Murray (hamstring), and Aaron Gordon (heel).

Jackson produced game highs of 35 points and 13 assists, making 15 of his 19 shots from the floor. Jackson is just the third player in franchise history to record a 30-point, 10-assist game with 75% shooting from the field, joining Nikola Jokic (five times) and Alex English.

Jordan scored 21 points, adding a team-high 13 rebounds and five assists. It’s just the second time Jordan has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game (March 13, 2018), and it’s his first 20-point, 10-rebound game in 1,709 days (March 24, 2019).

Jordan shot 8-11 from the floor, the 191st time he’s recorded a double-double with a field goal percentage of at least 70%. The only players in NBA history with more such games are Dwight Howard (202) and Rudy Gobert (199).

Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 31 points and snagged eight rebounds for the Clippers. Leonard made just 10 of his 26 attempts from the field, but hit all nine of his free throws.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac scored 23 points (9-15 field goals) with a game-high 14 rebounds. Paul George was held to just six points, misfiring on 11 of his 13 shots from the floor.

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Quick Hitters

Other tidbits from last night’s games: