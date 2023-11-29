Bucks Beat Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points) and Damian Lillard (32) combined for 65 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 131-124, picking up their eighth win in their last nine games. The Bucks clinched a spot in the inaugural In-Season Tournament quarterfinals by finishing undefeated in East Group B play.

Antetokounmpo also contributed 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, his fourth 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist effort in his last six games. Antetokounmpo shot 11-16 from the field and made 10 of his 13 free throws.

Lillard dished out a game-high nine assists and committed just one turnover, shooting 9-18 from the field and 10-10 from the free throw line. It’s the 55th time Lillard has made at least 10 free throws in a game without a miss, the seventh-most such games in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard have each scored at least 30 points in three consecutive games. They are the first duo in franchise history to record three such games in a row. Leaguewide, the last duo to achieve the feat was the Golden State Warriors’ Monta Ellis and Corey Maggette in January 2010.

The Heat were led by Bam Adebayo, who scored a team-high 31 points with 10 rebounds and five assists. He attempted a career-high 27 shots from the field, making 13 of them.

Adebayo has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in nine of his last 10 games. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record nine such games in a 10-game span, joining Shaquille O’Neal (2004-05).

Kings Rally, Win West Group C

Facing a 17-point halftime deficit, the Sacramento Kings rallied to defeat the Golden State Warriors 124-123. The Kings finished a perfect 4-0 in West Group C play, advancing to the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament.

The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox tied for game-high scoring honors with 29 points, adding nine rebounds and seven assists. Fox attempted a career-high 17 free throws but misfired on eight of them, the most free throws he’s ever missed in a game.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis was held to nine points on 2-7 shooting from the field, but handed out a game-high 10 assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Sabonis has recorded at least five assists in each of his last 11 games, one game shy of matching the longest such streak of his career.

Kevin Huerter (8-14 field goals) and Malik Monk (8-15) scored 21 points apiece for the Kings, with Huerter also contributing nine rebounds and five assists. Monk has recorded four 20-point games coming off the bench this season, one shy of the league leaders (Immanuel Quickley and Lonnie Walker IV).

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins both matched Fox’s 29-point effort, also hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds apiece. Wiggins sank 11 of his 18 attempts from the field, while Curry hit all nine of his free throws and distributed a team-high six assists.

Thank you for reading Statitudes. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Quick Hitters

Additional notes on the NBA’s final night of In-Season Tournament group play: