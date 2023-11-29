Statitudes

Statitudes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
Nov 29, 2023

Very suprising that no duo has done three consecutive 30+ games since 2010, and never in a million years would I have guessed the previous instance. And twice you wrote trio instead of duo.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Justin Kubatko
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Kubatko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture