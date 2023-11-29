Bucks Beat Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points) and Damian Lillard (32) combined for 65 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 131-124, picking up their eighth win in their last nine games. The Bucks clinched a spot in the inaugural In-Season Tournament quarterfinals by finishing undefeated in East Group B play.
Antetokounmpo also contributed 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, his fourth 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist effort in his last six games. Antetokounmpo shot 11-16 from the field and made 10 of his 13 free throws.
Lillard dished out a game-high nine assists and committed just one turnover, shooting 9-18 from the field and 10-10 from the free throw line. It’s the 55th time Lillard has made at least 10 free throws in a game without a miss, the seventh-most such games in NBA history.
Antetokounmpo and Lillard have each scored at least 30 points in three consecutive games. They are the first duo in franchise history to record three such games in a row. Leaguewide, the last duo to achieve the feat was the Golden State Warriors’ Monta Ellis and Corey Maggette in January 2010.
The Heat were led by Bam Adebayo, who scored a team-high 31 points with 10 rebounds and five assists. He attempted a career-high 27 shots from the field, making 13 of them.
Adebayo has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in nine of his last 10 games. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record nine such games in a 10-game span, joining Shaquille O’Neal (2004-05).
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Kings Rally, Win West Group C
Facing a 17-point halftime deficit, the Sacramento Kings rallied to defeat the Golden State Warriors 124-123. The Kings finished a perfect 4-0 in West Group C play, advancing to the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament.
The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox tied for game-high scoring honors with 29 points, adding nine rebounds and seven assists. Fox attempted a career-high 17 free throws but misfired on eight of them, the most free throws he’s ever missed in a game.
Kings center Domantas Sabonis was held to nine points on 2-7 shooting from the field, but handed out a game-high 10 assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Sabonis has recorded at least five assists in each of his last 11 games, one game shy of matching the longest such streak of his career.
Kevin Huerter (8-14 field goals) and Malik Monk (8-15) scored 21 points apiece for the Kings, with Huerter also contributing nine rebounds and five assists. Monk has recorded four 20-point games coming off the bench this season, one shy of the league leaders (Immanuel Quickley and Lonnie Walker IV).
The Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins both matched Fox’s 29-point effort, also hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds apiece. Wiggins sank 11 of his 18 attempts from the field, while Curry hit all nine of his free throws and distributed a team-high six assists.
Quick Hitters
Additional notes on the NBA’s final night of In-Season Tournament group play:
Julius Randle had 25 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists as the New York Knicks blew out the Charlotte Hornets 115-91. It’s the first time Randle has recorded a 20-point, 20-rebound game. The last Knick to produce at least 25 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in a game was David Lee on April 2, 2010. The Knicks advanced to the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament as a wild card, where they will face the Bucks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell broke out of a mini shooting slump, compiling 40 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals in an easy 128-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He’s just the third player in franchise history to record a 40-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game, joining LeBron James (19 times) and Campy Russell. Mitchell made 14 of his 25 shots from the floor after shooting a combined 8-35 (22.9%) in his two previous contests. Teammate Evan Mobley scored 17 points (8-11 field goals), snagged a career-high 19 rebounds, and blocked seven shots.
Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals in the Brooklyn Nets’ 115-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Teammate Mikal Bridges chipped in with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while Royce O’Neale scored 18 points and matched his career-high with six 3-pointers made. The Raptors’ Scottie Barnes tied Pascal Siakam for team-high scoring honors with 17 points, adding 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
The Boston Celtics routed the Chicago Bulls 124-97, winning East Group C play to clinch a spot in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. Jaylen Brown had 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum scored 21 points. It’s the 139th time Brown and Tatum have each scored at least 20 points in the same game, breaking a tie with Kevin McHale and Robert Parish for the sixth-most such games in franchise history by a duo.
Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-103. The Timberwolves lead the Western Conference with a record of 13-4, the best 17-game start in franchise history. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 21 points for the Timberwolves, but left the game in third quarter with a bruised hip. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 32 points, shooting 13-22 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line.
Luka Doncic produced team highs of 41 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists as the Dallas Mavericks knocked off the Houston Rockets 121-115. Doncic shot 15-29 from the field, made eight of his nine free throws, and did not commit a turnover. It’s the third time Doncic has recorded at least 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game without turning it over. The only other player in franchise history to record even one such game is Dirk Nowitzki (Nov. 3, 2009). Center Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 31 points, adding nine rebounds and six assists. Sengun also established career highs for free throws made and attempted with 11 and 14, respectively.
Very suprising that no duo has done three consecutive 30+ games since 2010, and never in a million years would I have guessed the previous instance. And twice you wrote trio instead of duo.