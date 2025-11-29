Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Austin Reaves scored a game-high 38 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their sixth straight win, a 129-119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Reaves shot a blistering 12-15 from the field (6-8 on threes) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded a team-high eight rebounds (tied with Deandre Ayton) and three assists, committing just one turnover in 41 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 37 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder got by the Phoenix Suns 123-119 to pick up their 11th straight win. Gilgeous-Alexander went 10-20 from the floor (3-5 on threes) and 14-17 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high eight assists (tied with Jalen Williams), three rebounds, and one steal, and was charged with just one turnover in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Johnson recorded his fourth career triple-double, compiling 29 points, a team-high 12 rebounds, and a game-high 12 assists in the Atlanta Hawks’ 130-123 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Johnson shot 9-18 from the field (3-7 on threes) and 8-12 from the free throw line. He also swiped two steals and committed just one personal foul in 39 minutes played.

Milestones

Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists) recorded his 157th career 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-109 loss to the New York Knicks. That ties Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most such games in NBA history.

The Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (37 points) reached 10,000 career points in a 139-136 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He’s the 59th active player and 409th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Coby White (1-6 on threes) made his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the Chicago Bulls’ 123-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. At 25 years and 285 days old, he’s the seventh-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 92nd consecutive 20-point game, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The record of 126 such games in a row is held by Chamberlain.

The Lakers’ Luka Doncic (35 points, five rebounds, 11 assists) has produced at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his 14 games this season. The only other players in NBA history to open a season with 14 such games in a row are Oscar Robertson and LeBron James, both of whom did so twice.

Doncic’s teammate, LeBron James (13 points), has scored in double figures in each of his last 1,296 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a whopping 430 games over Michel Jordan.

Cade Cunningham (39 points, 11 assists) produced his 12th straight 20-point, 5-assist game in the Detroit Pistons’ 112-109 loss to the Orlando Magic, tying Isiah Thomas (Feb. 15 to March 12, 1986) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (22 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 18 in a 115-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The only other player in NBA history with a listed height of 6-feet-2-inches or shorter to open a season with 18 such games in a row is Allen Iverson (twice).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Oklahoma City Thunder (11) and Los Angeles Lakers (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Milwaukee Bucks (seven).

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-39 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 107 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 10 games.

