Nuggets Win in Murray’s Return

The Denver Nuggets had a 15-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, knocking off the Houston Rockets 134-124. Denver improved to 9-0 at home and 13-6 overall, good for second place in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic compiled game-high figures of 32 points, 10 rebounds (tied), and 15 assists. It’s the 13th time Jokic has recorded a 15-assist triple-double, tying Jason Kidd for the fourth-most such games in NBA history:

45 — Oscar Robertson

42 — Russell Westbrook

38 — Magic Johnson

13 — Jason Kidd

13 — Nikola Jokic

Jokic shot 12-19 from the field, made seven of his eight free throws, and did not commit a turnover. It’s the third time Jokic has recorded a 30-point triple-double with zero turnovers, the most such games since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

Teammate Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, adding 10 rebounds and five assists. He shot 11-17 from the field — including 7-12 from 3-point range — and was not charged with a turnover.

Jokic and Porter Jr. became the first duo to each record a 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game with zero turnovers since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray returned from an 11-game absence due to a hamstring injury, posting 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists in just 22 turnover-free minutes. The Nuggets have a record of 7-1 when Murray plays this season, but are just 6-5 when he’s inactive.

The Rockets were led by Jalen Green, who produced team highs of 26 points and nine assists. Green shot 8-12 from the field (5-8 on 3-pointers) and made five of his six free throws.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun scored 22 points, making 10 of his 18 attempts from the floor. Sengun has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games, averaging 23.1 PPG and 9.4 RPG with a field goal percentage of 54.2% over that span.

Lakers Pound Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers pounded the Detroit Pistons 133-107, handing the reeling Pistons their 15th consecutive loss. It’s the longest single-season* losing streak in franchise history, a mark they had previously shared with the 1979-80, 1993-94, and 2021-22 squads.

* Detroit had a 21-game losing skid that spanned the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons.

The Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell scored a season-high 35 points, hitting 13 of his 17 shots from the floor (5-7 on 3-pointers). Russell also dished out a game-high nine assists. He became the first player in franchise history to record a 35-point, 5-assist game with an effective field goal percentage of at least 90%.

Teammate Anthony Davis scored 28 points with game highs of 16 rebounds and three blocks, while LeBron James chipped in with 25 points and eight rebounds. It’s the 89th time Davis and James have each scored at least 20 points in the same game since teaming up in the 2019-20 season, the second-most such games in the NBA over than span (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, 133).

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 15 points, but shot just 6-15 from the field. Cunningham has attempted at least 13 field goals in each of his 18 games this season, but has yet to shoot better than 50% from the floor. He’s just the third player since the ABA-NBA merger to start a season with 18 such games in a row, joining Jamal Mashburn (1995-96) and Allen Iverson (2000-01).

The Pistons have lost 44 of their last 50 games dating back to last season, tying the most number of losses over a 50-game span in franchise history. They’ve been outscored by an average margin of 9.2 PPG over that span.

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Quick Hitters

Other notes on last night’s games: