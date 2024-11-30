Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jayson Tatum produced game highs of 35 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 138-129 win over the Chicago Bulls, Boston’s seventh straight victory. Tatum shot 12-18 from the field — including 4-8 from 3-point range — and 7-10 from the free throw line. He also dished out a team-high five assists and did not commit a personal foul in 36 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and handed out nine assists, both game-high figures, as the Oklahoma City Thunder won their fourth consecutive game with a 101-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander went 13-28 from the floor (3-10 on 3-pointers) and made seven of his eight free throw attempts. He added six rebounds and a game-high two steals (tied with four others) in 37 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Franz Wagner compiled game highs of 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists (tied with Ben Simmons) in the Orlando Magic’s 123-100 rout of the Brooklyn Nets, extending the Magic’s winning streak to five games. Wagner shot 12-20 from the floor, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts. He also swiped a game-high two steals (tied with five others) and was not charged with a personal foul in 35 minutes of playing time.

Black Friday Special: Find out why Atlanta Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun says Statitudes is “a valuable part of my daily research and it is FUN!” Subscribe using the button below and get 30% off your first 12 months. Get 30% off for 1 year

Milestones

The Bulls’ Zach LaVine scored 29 points with four 3-pointers made. He’s made 1,051 threes with Chicago, breaking Kirk Hinrich’s franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a career.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo recorded his eight career triple-double, logging 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors. It was also the 200th double-double of Adebayo’s career, making him the third player in franchise history to reach that mark (Rony Seikaly and Alonzo Mourning).

The Raptors’ Scottie Barnes also recorded a triple-double in that game, compiling 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. It’s his sixth career triple-double, breaking a tie with Pascal Siakam for the second-most such games in franchise history (Kyle Lowry, 16).

Streaking

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 21 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the LA Clippers 93-92. Edwards has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 19 games, the longest such streak of his career and the longest such streak to open a season in franchise history.

Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 15 consecutive 20-point games, scoring at least 35 points in each of his last three contests. He’s averaging 30.9 PPG on 52/37/85 shooting splits over the former span.

The Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham registered 24 points, a game-high 11 assists, and six rebounds in a 130-106 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers. Cunningham has handed out at least 10 assists in each of his last six games, the longest such streak by a Piston since Isiah Thomas in February 1989 (also six in a row).

Trae Young tallied 21 points and a game-high 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-101. Young has recorded six straight 10-assist games, the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s recorded a total of 92 assists during that stretch, the most over a six-game span in franchise history.

Young’s teammate, Bogdan Bogdanovic , made two 3-pointers to extend his 3-point streak to 97 games. It’s the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history and the second-longest such streak in franchise history (Kyle Korver, 127).

The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his 62nd career triple-double, scoring 21 points (8-10 field goals) to go with game highs of 14 rebounds and 11 assists in a 115-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. It was also Sabonis’ 17th consecutive double-double, a span in which he’s averaged 20.2 PPG, 13.2 RPG, and 6.8 APG with 63/39/86 shooting splits.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Boston Celtics (seven), Memphis Grizzlies (five), and Orlando Magic (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: New Orleans Pelicans (seven).

The Celtics went 23-54 from long range, the third consecutive game in which they’ve made 20 or more 3-pointers. It’s the third time this season a team has recorded three such games in a row (the Charlotte Hornets and the Celtics, again). Prior to this season, only two teams had recorded at least three straight games with 20 or more 3-pointers made.

The Celtics have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 43 regular season games, tying the Golden State Warriors (Dec. 28, 2022 to March 31, 2023) for the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Do you have family and friends who love the NBA as much as you do? Please consider sharing this free post with them. Your support is greatly appreciated. Share

Miscellany