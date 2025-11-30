Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jaylen Brown matched his season high with 41 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Boston Celtics fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115. Brown shot 17-32 from the field, hitting five of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He added a team-high seven assists, six rebounds, a game-high five steals, and one block in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 39 points to lead the Timberwolves to a win over the Celtics. Edwards went 12-24 from the floor (5-11 on threes) and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also recorded five assists and one block, and was not charged with a turnover in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, scoring a team-high 26 points to go with game highs of 10 assists (tied with Bruce Brown) and nine rebounds (tied with Spencer Jones) in the Denver Nuggets’ 130-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Jokic shot a perfect 7-7 from the field (2-2 on threes) and 10-11 from the charity stripe. He committed just one personal foul in 31 minutes played.

