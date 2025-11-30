NBA Game Notes (Nov. 29, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Nov. 29, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Jaylen Brown matched his season high with 41 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Boston Celtics fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115. Brown shot 17-32 from the field, hitting five of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He added a team-high seven assists, six rebounds, a game-high five steals, and one block in 39 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 39 points to lead the Timberwolves to a win over the Celtics. Edwards went 12-24 from the floor (5-11 on threes) and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also recorded five assists and one block, and was not charged with a turnover in 37 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Nikola Jokic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, scoring a team-high 26 points to go with game highs of 10 assists (tied with Bruce Brown) and nine rebounds (tied with Spencer Jones) in the Denver Nuggets’ 130-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Jokic shot a perfect 7-7 from the field (2-2 on threes) and 10-11 from the charity stripe. He committed just one personal foul in 31 minutes played.
Milestones
Rookie Cooper Flagg (35 points) became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 35-point game in the Dallas Mavericks’ 114-110 win over the LA Clippers. At 18 years and 343 days old, he beat LeBron James’ previous mark by five days.
