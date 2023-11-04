A quick recap of the first night of NBA In-Season Tournament action (i.e., regular season games played on ugly courts):

Nikola Jokic scored 33 points on 14-16 shooting from the field, adding 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Denver Nuggets easily handled the Dallas Mavericks 125-114. Jokic recorded his 4,000th career assist, becoming the fifth center in NBA history to reach that mark (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alvan Adams, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell). Luka Doncic recorded team highs of 34 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists for the Mavericks, but also matched his career high with nine turnovers.

The Milwaukee Bucks withstood a 45-point performance from Jalen Brunson to defeat the New York Knicks 110-105. Brunson shot 17-30 from the field and made nine of his 11 free throws. Damian Lillard scored a team-high 30 points for the Bucks, going a perfect 12-12 from the free throw line.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 30 points, including the winning layup with just 0.2 seconds left on the clock, as the Golden State Warriors edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139. Curry shot 9-15 from the field — including 5-10 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throws. Curry has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his six games this season, matching the longest such streak to start a season in NBA history (Curry’s 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons).

Tyler Herro fell one assist shy of a triple-double, tallying 24 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists as the Miami Heat snapped a four-game losing skid with a 121-114 victory over the Washington Wizards. It’s the 22nd time the Wizards have opened a season with at least four losses in their first five games, tying the Sacramento Kings franchise for the most such starts in NBA history.

The Brooklyn Nets narrowly defeated the Chicago Bulls 109-107. The 6-foot-7-inch Dorian Phinney-Smith started at center for the Nets, scoring a team-high 21 points on 8-14 shooting from the field (5-9 from 3-point range). The Nets’ Cam Thomas scored 17 points, giving him 291 in 10 career starts. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, no player has scored more points through his first 10 starts. The previous mark of 273 points was held by Michael Jordan, who did so in the first 10 games of his career (Thomas has played 129 games).

The Portland Trail Blazers knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies 115-113 in overtime, the Grizzlies sixth straight loss to start the season. It’s the fourth time the Grizzlies have lost their first six games of a season. Leaguewide, the last team to open a season with six straight losses was the 2018-19 Cleveland Cavaliers.