Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Johnson matched his career high with 29 points in the Atlanta Hawks’ 126-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson went 12-20 from the field and 5-6 from the free throw line. He added a game-high nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks, posting a rating of plus-32 points in 38 minutes of court time.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 32 points and seven assists to go with nine rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks routed the Orlando Magic 108-85. Doncic shot 11-22 from the floor (5-13 on 3-pointers) and 5-7 from the charity stripe. He recorded a rating of plus-21 points in his game-high 32 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Duren posted a double-double, scoring 13 points and snagging a game-high 17 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-92. Duren made all five of his shots from the field and went 3-4 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high three blocks and four assists in 33 minutes of action.