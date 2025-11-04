Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic compiled game highs of 34 points, 14 assists, four steals, and two blocks (tied with Jonas Valanciunas) in the Denver Nuggets’ 130-124 win over the Sacramento Kings. Jokic shot 14-22 from the field with four 3-pointers made. He also snagged a team-high seven rebounds (tied with two others) and committed just one turnover in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 33 points, the last two coming on a buzzer-beating jumper from 17 feet that lifted the Milwaukee Bucks over the Indiana Pacers 117-115. Antetokounmpo was typically efficient from the floor, sinking 14 of his 21 attempts. He added a game-high 13 rebounds, five assists, and a team-high two steals in 32 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Isaiah Stewart scored a career-high 26 points as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 114-106. Stewart went 9-18 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of 14 rebounds and four blocks, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 34 minutes played.

Milestones

Karl Anthony-Towns (33 points) reached 15,000 career points in the New York Knicks’ 119-102 victory over the Washington Wizards. He’s the 160th player in NBA history to attain that milestone, and the 34th to do so before turning 30 years old.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis (13 points, 17 rebounds) recorded his 400th career double-double. He’s the 12th active player to reach that mark.

Julius Randle (19 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) produced his 15th career triple-double as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-109. He’s the 49th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Bucks’ Taurean Prince (2-4 on threes) made his 1,000th career 3-pointer. He’s the 54th active player to reach that mark.

Streaking

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 25 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his six games this season. That’s the longest such streak to open a season in NBA history, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan (1991-92).

Towns (13 rebounds) has recorded double-digit rebounds in 18 consecutive regular season games, matching the longest such streak of his career.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Brooklyn Nets (10) and Washington Wizards (five).

The Minnesota Timberwolves have scored at least 100 points in 65 straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 25 games) and tied for the 25th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany