Trae Ices Spurs

Trae Young scored 33 of his game-high 45 points in the second half as the Atlanta Hawks rallied to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 137-135. The Hawks evened their record at 9-9 with the win, while the Spurs dropped their 13th consecutive game, matching the second-longest losing streak in franchise history. The franchise record of 16 straight losses was set last season.

Young dished out a game-high 14 assists to go with his 45 points, his sixth career 45-point, 10-assist game. Only four players in NBA history have recorded more such games:

12 — Nate Archibald

9 — James Harden

8 — Oscar Robertson

8 — Russell Westbrook

6 — Trae Young

Young shot 15-29 from the floor and made 13 of his 16 free throws. It’s just the third time this season Young has made at least half of his attempts from the field in a game, all coming in the last 10 days.

Young’s backcourt mate, Dejounte Murray, faced his former team for the third time since being traded to the Hawks in June 2022. Murray scored 24 points, recorded a season-high five steals, and did not commit a turnover.

Jeremy Sochan scored a career-high 33 points for the Spurs, adding eight rebounds and six assists. Sochan sank 12 of his 14 tries from the field — including all three of his 3-pointers — and went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama scored 21 points (9-16 field goals) and posted game highs of 12 rebounds and four blocks. He’s the first rookie to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in consecutive games since Dwight Howard in March 2005. Wembanyama has recorded a total of four such games this season, the most by a teenager since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

Devin Vassell (25 points) and Keldon Johnson (22) also produced 20-point outings for the Spurs, shooting 8-14 and 8-15 from the field, respectively. Johnson also hauled in 11 rebounds.

Heat Outscore Pacers

The Miami Heat produced the third-highest scoring game in franchise history, outscoring the Indiana Pacers 142-132. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Heat, who improved to 11-8 on the season, while the Pacers fell to 9-8.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler scored 36 points, matching his season high. He scored 18 of his points from the free throw line, missing just twice in 20 tries. Butler also hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds.

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points for the Heat, shooting 8-13 from the field and 7-7 from the free throw line. Josh Richardson also had a productive night off the bench, scoring 19 points on 8-11 accuracy from the floor.

Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-high 44 points for the Pacers, also establishing career highs for field goals made (15) and attempted (28). He also tied his career high and franchise record with 16 attempts from 3-point range, making six of them.

Haliburton led all players with 10 assists, giving him two career 40-point, 10-assist games. He’s the only Pacer to record such a game since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

The Pacers have scored at least 130 points eight times in 17 games this season. The only team in NBA history to record more such games through their first 17 games of a season is the 1988-89 Denver Nuggets (10).

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Quick Hitters

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