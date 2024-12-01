Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first career 40-point triple-double, compiling game highs of 42 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 124-114 win over the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo shot 15-24 from the field and 12-17 from the free throw line. He also blocked a shot and did not commit a personal foul in 38 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 106-94, picking up their fifth win in the six games that superstar Luka Doncic has missed. Irving went 11-25 from the floor, sinking six of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He added nine assists, seven rebounds, and a game-high four steals in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Devin Booker produced game highs of 27 points and nine assists (tied with Tyus Jones) in the Phoenix Suns’ 113-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors, handing Golden State its fourth straight loss. Booker shot 8-20 from the field (3-8 on 3-pointers) and made all eight of his free throw attempts. He also swiped a game-high two steals (tied with Draymond Green) and was charged with just one turnover in 38 minutes played.

Milestones

Antetokounmpo is just the second player in Milwaukee Bucks history to record a 40-point triple-double, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Feb. 26, 1972 and Jan. 19, 1975).

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a team-high 23 points, increasing his career total to 24,005. Curry became the 29th player in NBA history to reach the 24,000-point mark.

Curry’s teammate, Buddy Hield , made two 3-pointers to raise his career total to 1,989. Hield passed Jason Kidd (1,988) to take over 17th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Antetokounmpo (42 points, 11 assists) and teammate Damian Lillard (25 points, 10 assists) each recorded at least least 25 points and 10 assists in the same game for the third time, breaking a tie for the most such games in NBA history by a duo.

Streaking

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his 17 games this season, the longest such streak to open a season in NBA history. He’s averaging 32.9 PPG, 11.9 RPG, and 6.6 APG with a field goal percentage of 60.9% over that stretch.

The Suns’ Kevin Durant scored 21 points with three 3-pointers made. He’s hit at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 50 games, the longest such streak in franchise history by 11 games.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Milwaukee Bucks (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (14) and Charlotte Hornets (five).

The Wizards’ 14-game losing skid breaks a tie for the third-longest such streak in franchise history. The last eight of those losses have come by double digits, the longest such streak in franchise history by two games.

Miscellany